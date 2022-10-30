How to Watch 2022 MLS Cup Playoff Western Conference Final Live For Free Without Cable

The Major League Soccer playoffs are almost complete, and now some of the best matchups of the season are set. The conference finals are here, and in the West the stage is set for a showdown between Los Angeles Football Club and Austin Football Club. The winner will advance to the MLS Cup to face either New York City FC or Philadelphia Union. The Western Conference Final takes place this Sunday, Oct. 30 on ABC, and you can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2022 MLS Cup Playoff Western Conference Final

The English and Spanish-language broadcasts of the match will stream live on the ESPN App.

About 2022 MLS Cup Playoff Western Conference Final

Austin FC is the first major league sports team to call Austin, Texas home. The club’s inaugural season was in 2021, so their ascension to the conference finals in 2022 is an incredibly impressive achievement. Led by star Sebastián Driussi, the club is ignoring its own youth and ready to continue their whirlwind season by advancing to the MLS Cup final.

To do so, they’ll have to get past Los Angeles FC. The team first started playing in 2018, and vaulted from a 17th overall finish in 2021 to tops in MLS this year. Cristian Arango led all players on the squad with 17 goals, and they’ll need him to continue his scoring ways if they want to beat Austin FC. Check below for a full broadcast schedule of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoff Western Conference Final.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Sun, Oct 30 3 p.m. Pregame – Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final - Hosted by Richard Mendez and Herculez Gomez ESPN3 Pregame Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final - Hosted by Jon Champion, Taylor Twellman and reporter Jillian Sakovits ABC 3:18 p.m. Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final: LAFC vs. Austin FC -Hosted by Champion, Twellman and reporter Sakovits Méndez and Gomez ABC, ESPN3 5:30 p.m. (approx.) ESPN FC - Hosted by Dan Thomas, Craig Burley and Luis Garcia ESPN+

How to Stream 2022 MLS Cup Playoff Western Conference Final on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 MLS Cup Playoff Western Conference Final using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

