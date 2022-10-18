How to Watch 2022 National League Championship Series, San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live for Free Without Cable

The battle of the wild cards is about to begin. The 2022 National League Championship series starts Tuesday, Oct. 18 as the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Phillies are ready to take on the fifth-seeded San Diego Padres on FS1. As wild cards, both teams had to win an extra playoff series to even get to the championship round, but both managed to do so in convincing fashion. Find out which team will advance to the World Series, and watch all the action of the 2022 NLCS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 NLCS

About the 2022 NLCS

The 2022 National League Championship Series will feature the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Both teams are red hot right now. The Padres, led by Manny Machado, have overcome a lot this season, including the loss of slugger Fernando Tatís Jr. to wrist injuries and a PED suspension. Most recently, the team had to overcome the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, who ended the regular season with a league-leading 111 wins.

The Philadelphia Phillies are led by Bryce Harper, who is advancing to the NLCS for the first time in his career. The Phillies rode a strong second half of the season into the final wild-card spot and most recently defeated the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS.

This is the first postseason matchup between the Padres and Phillies, and the first time a pair of brothers — Austin Nola for the Padres and Aaron Nola for the Phillies — will play against each other in the NLCS. Check below for a full series schedule.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tuesday, Oct. 18 8:03 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 4:35 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres FS1/FOX Friday, Oct. 21 7:37 p.m. San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 7:45 p.m. San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies FOX Sunday, Oct. 23 2:37 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres (if necessary) FS1 Monday, Oct. 24 8:03 p.m. San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies (if necessary) FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 25 8:03 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres (if necessary) FS1/FOX

How to Stream the 2022 NLCS on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NLCS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

