How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs for Free Without Cable

Hoops fans, it is the most wonderful time of the year when we can all nestle into our couches and watch the most thrilling, action-packed postseason in professional sports. With the second annual play-in tournament wrapping up on Friday, the 2022 NBA Playoffs will begin in earnest on Saturday, April 16 with a tripleheader on ESPN before ABC closes out the day’s festivities in primetime.

Sling TV

ESPN, TNT, ESPN3 (simulcast ABC games)

NBA TV (+$11)

Stream NBA Playoffs for Only $25 For Your First Month

Sunday’s slate sees both No. 1 seeds start their journeys for the Larry O’Brien Trophy as TNT will host three games, with ABC picking up the Celtics and Nets contest at 3:30 p.m. ET. NBA TV will get in on the broadcasting action on Monday, April 18 and all of the first-round games will be available regional sports networks.

So, with games strewn across four national networks and over a dozen RSNs, let’s take a look at the best ways for basketball fans to catch as much of the playoffs as possible without signing up for a cable subscription.

While most games throughout the NBA Playoffs will air on ESPN, TNT, and ABC, the first round will also see games played on NBA TV.

In local markets, first-round games will also be broadcast on regional sports networks including Bally Sports Sun (Miami Heat), Bally Sports Wisconsin (Milwaukee Bucks), NBC Sports Boston (Boston Celtics), and YES Network (Brooklyn Nets).

There are no local blackouts of these telecasts in most markets — meaning that fans can choose to watch either the local or national broadcasts, depending on which announcers they like better.

While most Live TV Streaming Services can stream the games, Sling TV has a special promotion where you can get $10 off a package that includes games on ESPN and TNT and their Sports Extra add-on which includes NBA TV. While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, all of the games that air on ABC will also air on ESPN3, which is part of Sling Orange.

How to Stream NBA Playoff Games on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch NBA Playoff games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC in this case) and regional sports networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV.

Top Picks

How to Stream 2022 NBA Playoffs on Your Local RSN

Fans of most NBA Playoff teams can stream their local RSN with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Your best option for most teams is DIRECTV STREAM since they are the only service with Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, Altitude, ROOT Sports Northwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain with Fox Sports RSNs, NBC Sports RSNs, TNT, ESPN.

They are the only service with YES Network (Brooklyn Nets), Altitude (Denver Nuggets), Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas Mavericks), Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis Grizzlies), Bally Sports North (Minnesota Timberwolves), Bally Sports Wisconsin (Milwaukee Bucks), and Bally Sports Arizona (Phoenix Suns).

If your favorite team plays on NBC Sports RSN, you can stream with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

How to Stream 2022 NBA Playoffs Nationally

Most Live TV Streaming Services offer ESPN, TNT, ABC, and NBA TV. For games that will be broadcast on ABC, they will also simulcast the telecasts on ESPN3 which is available on most services.

During the first round of the playoffs, although games also air on your local RSN, in most markets games will not be blacked out when they also air on TNT and ESPN.

There are now five services that offer NBA Playoffs games.

The least expensive option is Sling TV, which includes ESPN, TNT, and ESPN3 (simulcast of ABC games). They are running a special promotion which will give you $10 off your first month of Sling TV.

You can also watch it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. While fuboTV carries ESPN and ABC, they won’t carry games on TNT.

2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule (As of April 15)

Friday, April 15

Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Cleveland vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Western Conference Play-In Tournament: LA Clippers vs. New Orleans, 10 p.m. ET | TNT

Saturday, April 16

No. 4 Dallas vs. No. 5 Utah, 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 2 Memphis vs. No. 7 Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 4 Philadelphia vs. No. 5 Toronto, 6 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 3 Golden State vs. No 6 Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Sunday, April 17

No. 1 Miami vs. Winner of Cleveland vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET | TNT

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 7 Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET | TNT

No. 1 Phoenix vs. Winner of LA Clippers vs. New Orleans, 10 p.m. ET | TNT

Monday, April 18

No. 4 Philadelphia vs. No. 5 Toronto, 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT

No. 4 Dallas vs. No. 5 Utah, 8:30 p.m. ET | NBA TV

No. 3 Golden State vs. No 6 Denver, 10 p.m. ET | TNT

Tuesday, April 19

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 7 Brooklyn, 7 p.m. ET | TNT

No. 5 Toronto vs. No. 4 Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET | NBA TV

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Chicago, 9:30 p.m. ET | TNT