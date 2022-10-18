 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 NBA Season Opening Doubleheader Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The NBA is returning to TNT for a 39th consecutive year. TNT’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA season tips off on Tuesday, Oct. 18 with two marquee matchups. Game 1 features the Philadelphia 76ers traveling to Boston to face the defending Eastern Conference champion Celtics. Then, the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1. You can watch every second of the opening night action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the NBA Season Opening Doubleheader

About the NBA Season Opening Doubleheader

Last year was an incredible journey for the defending champion Golden State Warriors. They steamrolled through the Western Conference, beating league MVP Nikola Jokić’s Denver Nuggets, as well as the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks to advance to the championship series.

For the Lakers, on the other hand, last season was something of a nightmare. The team added veteran guard Russell Westbrook but was unable to reach the playoffs. King James and company will be looking to get back on track in a big way this year.

The Boston Celtics began the 2021-22 season on an 18-21 run, but still managed to close out the season above 50 wins. They took a 2-1 lead over Golden State in the NBA Finals, but couldn’t close it out and went on to lose 4-2.

The Philadelphia 76ers got a dramatic makeover last season, trading disgruntled guard Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. How will their lineup fare under the lights for a whole season? You’ll have to watch all the thrilling action of the 2022-23 NBA season to find out!

How to Stream the NBA Season Opening Doubleheader on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the NBA Season Opening Doubleheader using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch the Best of TNT's 'Inside the NBA' from the 2021-22 Season:

