How to Watch 2022 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track Championships Live for Free Without Cable

The 100th NCAA Division I Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships kick off with the men’s decathlon on Wednesday, June 8. The 40th NCAA Division I Women’s Track and Field Championships begin on Thursday, June 9. All events will take place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. You can watch all of the action on the ESPN family of networks with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch NCAA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track Championships Live For Free Without Cable

About NCAA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track Championships

This year’s championships include 170 different participating schools including 117 with multiple participants. Texas leads the way with 33 entrants, followed by LSU with 25. Each championship will consist of 21 events with the men’s events taking place on Wednesday and Friday, and the women’s on Thursday and Saturday. The men’s triathlon and the women’s heptathlon carry over from the previous day.

Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Round Date Time (ET) Network Men’s Day 1 Wednesday, June 8 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Women’s Day 1 Thursday, June 9 8:30 p.m. ESPNU Men’s Day 2 Friday, June 10 9:00 p.m. ESPN2 Women’s Day 2 Saturday, June 11 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Outdoor Track and Field Championships by Event

Wednesday, June 8

Event Time (ET) Network Men’s Dec 100 3:30 p.m. ESPN3 Men’s Dec Long Jump 4:10 p.m. ESPN3 Men’s Hammer 5:00 p.m. ESPN3 Men’s Dec Shot Put 5:25 p.m. ESPN3 Men’s High Jump 6:40 p.m. ESPN3 Men’s Pole Vault 8:00 p.m. ESPNU Men’s Javelin 8:45 p.m. ESPNU Men’s Long Jump 9:00 p.m. ESPNU Men’s Shot Put 9:40 p.m. ESPNU

Outdoor Track and Field Championships by Event

Thursday, June 9

Event Time (ET) Network Men’s Dec 110 Hurdles 2:30 p.m. ESPN3 Men’s Dec Discus 3:20 p.m. ESPN3 Men’s Dec Pole Vault 4:30 p.m. ESPN3 Women’s Hammer 6:00 p.m. ESPN3 Men’s Dec Javelin 7:00 p.m. ESPN3 Women’s Pole Vault 9:00 p.m. ESPNU Women’s Javelin 9:45 p.m. ESPNU Women’s Long Jump 10:00 p.m. ESPNU Women’s Shot Put 10:40 p.m. ESPNU

Outdoor Track and Field Championships by Event

Friday, June 10

Event Time (ET) Network Women’s Hep 100m Hurdles 4:00 p.m. ESPN3 Women’s Hep High Jump 5:00 p.m. ESPN3 Women’s Hep Shot Put 7:00 p.m. ESPN3 Men’s High Jump 8:30 p.m. ESPN3 Men’s Discus 8:35 p.m. ESPN3 Men’s Triple Jump 9:20 p.m. ESPN2 Trophy Ceremony 11:30 p.m. ESPN2

Outdoor Track and Field Championships by Event

Saturday, June 11

Event Time (ET) Network Women’s Hep Long Jump 1:30 p.m. ESPN3 Women’s Hep Javelin 2:45 p.m. ESPN3 Women’s High Jump 5:00 p.m. ESPN3 Women’s Discus 5:05 p.m. ESPN3 Women’s Triple Jump 5:50 p.m. ESPN Trophy Ceremony 8:00 p.m. ESPN

You can get a complete list of events and broadcast times at the NCAA official website. The Men’s Trophy Ceremony will be on Friday, June 10 at 11:30 p.m. ET while the Women’s Ceremony will happen on Saturday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET.