How to Watch 2022 NCAA Women’s College Cup Soccer Championship Live For Free Without Cable

The 2022 FIFA World Cup may be garnering the attention of the soccer world presently, but soccer fans won’t want to miss the 2022 NCAA Women’s College Cup on ESPNU and ESPN+ this weekend. North Carolina takes on Florida State in one semifinal match, while Alabama and UCLA face off in the second game, both of which take place Friday, Dec. 2. Stay tuned on Monday, Dec. 5 as the two winners face each other in the championship match. You can watch it all with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2022 NCAA Women’s College Cup

All three matches of the NCAA Women’s College Cup will be streamed simultaneously on ESPN+.

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

About 2022 NCAA Women’s College Cup

The 2022 NCAA Women’s College Cup will air on ESPNU and ESPN+ this weekend, live from WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C. The semifinals will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, with reigning champion and No. 1 seed Florida State meeting No. 2 North Carolina at 6 p.m. ET and No. 1 seeds Alabama and UCLA facing off at 8:30 p.m. The championship match is set for Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

This is the third straight College Cup appearance for the Seminoles as the team pursues the first back-to-back College Cup title in women’s soccer since North Carolina (2008-09). The Tar Heels are making their 31st appearance in search of their first title since 2012. The Bruins return to the College Cup for the first time since 2019, making their 12th appearance overall and on the hunt for the program’s second national title. The Tide rolls into the College Cup for the first time in program history, hoping to take a national title back to SEC country for the first time since 1998.

Check below for a full schedule of the weekend’s action!

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri, Dec 2 6 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Florida State ESPNU/ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 1 UCLA ESPNU/ESPN+ Mon, Dec 5 6 p.m. Women’s College Cup Championship ESPNU/ESPN+

How to Stream 2022 NCAA Women’s College Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s College Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services