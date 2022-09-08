How to Watch 2022 NFL Games Live Online Without Cable This Season

The 2022 NFL season is finally here — and over the past 12 months it’s become even easier to watch your favorite team even if you’ve cut the cord.

With games this season on CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, Prime Video, NFL Network, Paramount+, and Peacock — you have multiple ways to stream NFL action online.

Our Picks

Hulu + Live TV

ESPN

NFL Network

Disney+ & ESPN+

Sling TV "Blue" Plan

NFL Network

NFL RedZone (+$11)

ESPN (+$15) Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

What’s New Since Last NFL Season?

Over the past few seasons, the NFL made a lot of changes with new TV partners and new ways to stream. While last year didn’t see many changes, the 2022 NFL season has some big ones ahead.

Biggest Changes For 2022 NFL Season

Yahoo! Sports & NFL App no longer stream local and national games for free on mobile.

Instead, you can now sign-up for NFL+ which offers the same functionality but for $4.99 per month ($29.99/year)

Prime Video is now the exclusive home to “Thursday Night Football,” starting with the Chargers vs. the Chiefs on Sept. 15.

ESPN+ will simulcast six “Monday Night Football” games, and have their first exclusive game with the Jaguars vs. the Broncos on Oct. 30.

Outside of CBS, which has kept the same announcing teams from last year, we have new lead announcing crews on NBC, FOX, ESPN, and Prime Video. ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” now has Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” now has Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” has Al Michaels with Kirk Herbstreit. NFL on FOX now has Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen as their No. 1 crew

NFL Sunday Ticket Online still starts at $300 and is restricted to living in an apartment or dorm, but the service still offers a Student Plan ($120) and added a Recent Grad Plan for a $100 discount on the main plan. Next season it is expected to move to a streaming service.

Ways to Watch the NFL Games without Cable

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch games live using Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch local in-market games, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Last season, Hulu Live TV ($69.99) added NFL Network to their base plan, while including NFL RedZone as part of their $10 Sports Add-on. They offer all the NFL coverage you will need to with CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN. One big change since last season, however, is they now include an Unlimited DVR and The Disney Bundle (ESPN+ & Disney+) at no extra charge.

For a limited time, you can get your first three months for $49.99 ($20 OFF).

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

Sling TV is your best budget option to stream NFL games. With Sling Blue, you will get NBC and FOX (in select markets), along with NFL Network. You can add NFL RedZone for $11 as part of their “Sports Extra” pack.

For a limited time, you can get 50% off Your First Month, meaning you can stream Sling Blue + NFL RedZone for just $21. If you want Sling Orange + Blue and their Sports Extra Add-On, it is only $32.50 for your first month.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Similar to Hulu, fuboTV ($69.99) and YouTube TV ($64.99) offer CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network on their base plans. They also offer NFL RedZone ($11) as part of their Sports Plus add-on. You can get a seven-day free trial.

If you can do without NFL Network and NFL RedZone, DIRECTV STREAM includes CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN, for $69.99 a month, after a 5-Day Free Trial. If you want your local RSN, including Bally Sports or YES Network, they are the only service that offers them as part of their $89.99 Choice Plan.

For a limited time, you can get $20 off your first two months of all DIRECTV STREAM plans, meaning you can watch NFL games for just $49.99.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Vidgo offers ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone as part of their $79.95 plan, but they don’t carry CBS, NBC, and only offer FOX in select markets.

All Live Streaming Options

Can I Watch My Favorite NFL Team?

The different services have spent the year adding hundreds of affiliates so that you can watch your local CBS, NBC, and FOX network.

Unfortunately, not every service carries every local channel. We made a handy chart to show you which teams are available on each service. Click on the team name to see the full schedule and which games you’ll be able to watch with each provider.

Paramount+ Essential Plan ($4.99 a month) doesn’t include your local CBS affiliate, but it does include all NFL on CBS action in your local market.

If you are a fan of an AFC team, this will be the cheapest option to get 60-70% of your team’s games. With their Premium Plan ($9.99 per month), you will still get access to your live local CBS affiliate if you want to access your local news.

This is the cheapest option if you want to stream on your streaming player or Smart TV.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: REALITY.

Amazon is now the exclusive home to 15 Thursday Night Football games this season. If you are a Prime subscriber ($139 per year or $69 if you’re a student), you’ll be able to watch for free. If not, you can try it with a 30-day free trial. The games will also be simulcast on Twitch.

Unlike last season, all of these games are exclusive, so if you get FOX or NFL Network through another service — you won’t be able to watch these games on those as well. The one exception though, if your local team is playing on TNF, the game will be simulcast on a local TV affiliate.

Peacock will once again simulcast all Sunday Night Football games on NBC. This includes the 2022 NFL Kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 8 between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

To stream Sunday Night Football, you will need Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month. Peacock will also launch a virtual NFL channel highlighting classic games and content from NFL Films.

Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com For a Limited Time, Get Peacock Premium for just $1.99/month, or an entire year for JUST $19.99.

This season, ESPN+ will air six Monday Night Football telecasts, including the season opener on September 12th with Russell Wilson returning to Seattle as a member of the Denver Broncos. ESPN+ will also carry Week 2 (9/19 - Vikings vs. Eagles), Week 3 (9/26 - Cowboys vs. Giants), Week 15 (12/19 - Rams vs. Packers), Week 17 (1/2 - Bills vs. Bengals), and Super Wild Card Weekend.

On top of the traditional telecast, ESPN+ will also carry the ManningCast, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli during Week 1, Week 3, Week 15, and Super Wild Card Weekend.

But, one reason you will need ESPN+ this season is that it will be the only way to watch Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos live from London on October 30th. This will be the first of a new annual exclusive game on ESPN+.

If you’ve moved away from your favorite team, you may be able to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket’s out-of-market package online. While you won’t get games that are airing live in your local market, you will get access to nearly every out-of-market game - even on your mobile device.

Not everyone can subscribe though. To be eligible, you have to live in an apartment or dorm that can’t get DirecTV. Either way at about $300 a season for games, and $400 if you also want NFL RedZone, it’s one of the more expensive options, but it is the only option to watch out-of-market games without cable.

Fortunately, if you’re a student they have an insane deal. Once you validate your student ID, you will be able to subscribe for $120 for the entire season. They also this season added a recent grad plan, which will get you $100 off their TO GO and MAX plans.

This is the last season that the service will be exclusive to DIRECTV, and is expected to move to a streaming service like Prime Video or Apple TV+ in 2023.

7. Watch Local & National Games on Mobile with NFL+

For the first time since 2018, you won’t be able to stream NFL games on mobile devices and tablets for free. While previously, you could stream using the Yahoo! Sports App and NFL App, that is no longer in place for the 2022 NFL season.

Instead, the NFL has launched a new streaming service called NFL+, which merges live games on mobile, with their old NFL Game Pass service.

With the base subscription to NFL+, you will be able to watch all regular season and playoff games available in your local market on your mobile phone and tablet. NFL+ also includes live radio broadcasts and NFL library programming on-demand, ad-free.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium, you will also get all NFL games on-demand, immediately after they air, which can be viewed across all devices including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your Smart TV.

During the preseason, with both plans, you can watch all out-of-market games with NFL+, but if you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

NFL+ is $4.99 a month, after 7-Day Free Trial or $29.99 for the entire season. If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium, it is $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Unfortunately, the apps won’t let you stream live games on our TV — you’ll need a Live TV Streaming Service.

8. Watch NFL RedZone on Your Mobile Device

Three seasons ago, the NFL added the option to purchase NFL RedZone from the NFL App for mobile streaming. That service returns this season for the same $35 per season.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to AirPlay, Cast, or a streaming player like Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. In order to watch NFL RedZone on your TV without cable, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service.

If you get NFL RedZone through your live TV streaming service, you can authenticate the NFL App on mobile, tablet, or streaming player to stream on the go.

Currently, with Sling Blue, you can get NFL RedZone, NFL Network, FOX (select markets), and NBC (select markets) for just $23 for your first month.

Best Way to Watch Every NFL Team without Cable in 2022

We picked the best live TV streaming services for each NFL team so you won’t miss a single play. Don’t subscribe to one until you check your favorite team’s schedule.