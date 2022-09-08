How to Stream 2022 NFL Season Opener: Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Online Without Cable

The best three words in the world are here — football is back! The 2022-23 NFL season kicks off with an incredible matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams enter the season as the defending champs but many pundits believe the Bills will be the next champs. Watch the game on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2022 NFL Kickoff; Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Thursday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. ET TV: NBC

Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

You can stream the NFL on NBC games with a subscription to Peacock. While it is not available to stream for free, you can watch it with Peacock Premium, which is just $4.99 a month. However, if you are an Xfinity Internet subscriber, you can get Peacock Premium for free. Those with NFL+ can stream the game on mobile devices and tablets.

If you want to stream it on your TV, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

About Bills vs. Rams

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI, the franchise’s first since 1999 and the first as a representative of Los Angeles. This year’s team will look different than the one that hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, as key rental pieces like Odell Beckham and Von Miller are gone, replaced by Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner (sort of). However, many expect the Rams to contend with top NFC clubs for a shot at the Super Bowl once more.

Meanwhile, the Bills enter after a great season that ended with a bang, after a shocking 42-36 loss to the Kansas City Chiefsin the playoffs. The Bills added Miller from the Rams in the offseason, along with a host of other, smaller signings. Can the Bills avenge last season’s crushing defeat, prove all the pundits right, and win the Super Bowl?

The last time these teams met was in 2020 when the Bills defeated the Rams 35-32 in another thriller. The Bills almost blew a 25-point lead but staved off defeat thanks to a last-minute Josh Allen TD drive.

How to Stream 2022 NFL Kickoff for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 NFL Kickoff live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

