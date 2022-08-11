How to Watch 2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 Live for Free Without Cable

The dog days of summer are officially over, because for the next 26 weeks, we’ll have at least one NFL or college football game to watch. The NFL Network will carry select preseason games over the next three weeks, but your local affiliate will carry your in-market games. Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 11 with a nationally-televised matchup between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. You can watch with a 50% OFF your first month of Sling TV.

How to Watch Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

About Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason

It’s still the preseason, so don’t expect too much here. Many teams will play their starters just for one or two series to start their Week 1 games, then they’ll ride the pine for the rest of the evening. The preseason is a good opportunity to see some of your favorite team’s bright young stars or identify some key fantasy sleepers. Your favorite team’s next great folk hero could be born this week.

Interesting matchups include a rematch of Super Bowls XLII and XLVI between the Giants and the Patriots, the first-ever game of any kind featuring the new-look Washington Commanders (formerly the Washington Football Team), a rematch of Super Bowl XL between the Seahawks and the Steelers, and the LA civil war between the defending champion Rams and the Chargers.

2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Local Stations Thu, Aug. 11 7 p.m. New York Giants at New England Patriots NFL Network WNBC / WBZ 7:30 p.m. Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens WKRN / WBAL Fri, Aug. 12 6 p.m. Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions NFL Network WUPA / WJBK 7 p.m. Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars WEWS / WFOX-TV 7:30 p.m. Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals KPNX / WKRC 7:30 p.m. New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles WCBS / WCAU 8:30 p.m. Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers NFL Network WGBA/WTMJ / KPIX Sat, Aug. 13 1 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears NFL Network KSHB / WFLD 1 p.m. Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders WSOC / WRC 4 p.m. Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills NFL Network WXIN / WKBW 7:30 p.m. Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Network KPCQ / KDKA 7:30 p.m. Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers WFOR / WFLA 8 p.m. New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans WVUE / KTRK 9 p.m. Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos NFL Network KUSA 10 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers KCBS / KABC Sun, Aug. 14 4:25 p.m. Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders NFL Network KMSP / KPIX

How to Stream Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options