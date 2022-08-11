How to Watch 2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 Live for Free Without Cable
The dog days of summer are officially over, because for the next 26 weeks, we’ll have at least one NFL or college football game to watch. The NFL Network will carry select preseason games over the next three weeks, but your local affiliate will carry your in-market games. Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 11 with a nationally-televised matchup between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. You can watch with a 50% OFF your first month of Sling TV.
How to Watch Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason
- When: Begins Thursday, Aug. 11; continues on Aug. 12-14
- TV: NFL Network (select games); local listings
- Streaming: Watch with a 50% OFF your first month of Sling TV.
About Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason
It’s still the preseason, so don’t expect too much here. Many teams will play their starters just for one or two series to start their Week 1 games, then they’ll ride the pine for the rest of the evening. The preseason is a good opportunity to see some of your favorite team’s bright young stars or identify some key fantasy sleepers. Your favorite team’s next great folk hero could be born this week.
Interesting matchups include a rematch of Super Bowls XLII and XLVI between the Giants and the Patriots, the first-ever game of any kind featuring the new-look Washington Commanders (formerly the Washington Football Team), a rematch of Super Bowl XL between the Seahawks and the Steelers, and the LA civil war between the defending champion Rams and the Chargers.
2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Local Stations
|Thu, Aug. 11
|7 p.m.
|New York Giants at New England Patriots
|NFL Network
|WNBC / WBZ
|7:30 p.m.
|Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens
|WKRN / WBAL
|Fri, Aug. 12
|6 p.m.
|Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
|NFL Network
|WUPA / WJBK
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
|WEWS / WFOX-TV
|7:30 p.m.
|Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals
|KPNX / WKRC
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles
|WCBS / WCAU
|8:30 p.m.
|Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
|NFL Network
|WGBA/WTMJ / KPIX
|Sat, Aug. 13
|1 p.m.
|Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears
|NFL Network
|KSHB / WFLD
|1 p.m.
|Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders
|WSOC / WRC
|4 p.m.
|Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
|NFL Network
|WXIN / WKBW
|7:30 p.m.
|Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
|NFL Network
|KPCQ / KDKA
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|WFOR / WFLA
|8 p.m.
|New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
|WVUE / KTRK
|9 p.m.
|Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos
|NFL Network
|KUSA
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
|KCBS / KABC
|Sun, Aug. 14
|4:25 p.m.
|Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
|NFL Network
|KMSP / KPIX
How to Stream Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•