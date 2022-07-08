How to Watch 2022 NHL Draft Live Rounds 2-7 (Day 2) Online For Free: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Channels, Draft Order

Last night, the Montreal Canadiens made Juraj Slafkovsky the first pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. Teams will now look for depth in Round 2 - 7 of the NHL Draft on July 8th, 2022 starting at 11am ET. You can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The 2nd through 7th rounds will air on NHL Network starting at 11:00 am ET on Friday, July 8th.

NHL Network is available with fuboTV when you add their Sports Extra add-on.

The telecast will also be simulcast on ESPN+.

The Canadiens selected Juraj Slafkovsky with the top-overall picked, while the Seattle Kraken, selected Shane Wright fourth, who many expected to go first overall. The New Jersey Devils selected Defenseman Simon Nemec, while Arizona picked Logan Cooley. It was the first time in history that a Slovak-born played was selected first or second overall.

ESPN’s presentation of the first round of the draft will feature host John Buccigross and Emily Kaplan reporting from on site. ESPN NHL analysts Kevin Weekes and Brian Boucher will be joined by draft and hockey analytics expert Meghan Chayka in studio from Bristol.

You can stream the 2022 NHL Draft live with a Live TV Streaming Service. To watch all seven rounds, you will need access to either NHL Network or ESPN+.

2022 NHL Draft Order (Round 2 - 3)

Round 2

Round Pick Overall Team 2 1 33 Montreal Canadiens 2 2 34 San Jose Sharks (from Coyotes) 2 3 35 Seattle Kraken 2 4 36 Arizona Coyotes (from Flyers) 2 5 37 New Jersey Devils 2 6 38 Toronto Maple Leafs (from Blackhawks) 2 7 39 Chicago Blackhawks (from Senators) 2 8 40 Detroit Red Wings 2 9 41 Buffalo Sabres 2 10 42 Anaheim Ducks 2 11 43 Arizona Coyotes (from Sharks) 2 12 44 Columbus Blue Jackets 2 13 45 San Jose Sharks (from Coyotes) 2 14 46 Washington Capitals (from Jets) 2 15 47 Minnesota Wild (from Canucks via Coyotes) 2 16 48 Vegas Golden Knights 2 17 49 Seattle Kraken (from Predators) 2 18 50 Dallas Stars 2 19 51 Los Angeles Kings 2 20 52 Detroit Red Wings (from Capitals) 2 21 53 Anaheim Ducks (from Penguins) 2 22 54 Boston Bruins 2 23 55 Winnipeg Jets (from Blues via Rangers) 2 24 56 Minnesota Wild (Compensatory) 2 25 57 Chicago Blackhawks (from Wild) 2 26 58 Seattle Kraken (from Maple Leafs) 2 27 59 Calgary Flames 2 28 60 Carolina Hurricanes 2 29 61 Seattle Kraken (from Panthers via Flames) 2 30 62 Montreal Canadiens (from Oilers) 2 31 63 New York Rangers 2 32 64 Ottawa Senators (from Lightning) 2 33 65 New York Islanders (from Avalanche)

Round 3

Round Pick Overall Team 3 1 66 Chicago Blackhawks (from Canadiens) 3 2 67 Arizona Coyotes 3 3 68 Seattle Kraken 3 4 69 Philadelphia Flyers 3 5 70 New Jersey Devils 3 6 71 Carolina Hurricanes (from Blackhawks) 3 7 72 Ottawa Senators 3 8 73 Detroit Red Wings 3 9 74 Buffalo Sabres 3 10 75 Montreal Canadiens (from Ducks) 3 11 76 San Jose Sharks 3 12 77 Winnipeg Jets (from Blue Jackets) 3 13 78 New York Islanders 3 14 79 Toronto Maple Leafs (from Jets via Canucks) 3 15 80 Vancouver Canucks (from Canucks via Golden Knights, Senators) 3 16 81 Chicago Blackhawks (from Golden Knights) 3 17 82 Nashville Predators 3 18 83 Dallas Stars 3 19 84 Nashville Predators (from Kings) 3 20 85 Washington Capitals 3 21 86 Los Angeles Kings (from Penguins) 3 22 87 Ottawa Senators (from Bruins) 3 23 88 St. Louis Blues 3 24 89 Minnesota Wild 3 25 90 Chicago Blackhawks (from Maple Leafs via Flames) 3 26 91 Boston Bruins (from Flames) 3 27 92 Montreal Canadiens (from Hurricanes) 3 28 93 Florida Panthers 3 29 94 Chicago Blackhawks (from Oilers) 3 30 95 Vegas Golden Knights (from Rangers) 3 31 96 Columbus Blue Jackets (from Lightning) 3 32 97 New York Rangers (from Avalanche)