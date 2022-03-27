 Skip to Content
Jobs
ABC

How to Watch 2022 Oscars for Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

After a year away, this year’s Academy Awards are returning to the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27. You can tune in to watch your favorite movies, actors, and other stars compete for a golden statuette at the 94th Academy Awards. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream the Oscars for free without cable with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 94th Academy Awards

About The Oscars Ceremony

After a few hostless years, the Oscars are bringing back the tradition with not one but three emcees. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall will collectively mark the first time that the ceremony has had a host since Jimmy Kimmel helmed the Oscars in 2018.

Among nominated films, “The Power of the Dog” leads with 12 nods. “Dune” has 10, while “West Side Story” and “Belfast” have seven apiece.

You can see how to stream all the nominees here: How to Stream All the Oscar-Nominated Movies

Who Are The Presenters?

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts released its final slate of presenters:

The previously announced presenters include Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, and Yuh-Jung Youn.

Who Are The Performers?

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform their nominated songs which are “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” and “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” respectively.

How to Stream 2022 Oscars for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 94th Academy Awards on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

