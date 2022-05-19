How To Watch 2022 PGA Championship ‘ManningCast’ with Joe Buck and Michael Collins

Building off of their successful alternate broadcast during Monday Night Football, Golf is about to get a “ManningCast” of their own. During the 2022 PGA Championship, ESPN will be airing an alternative broadcast hosted by Joe Buck and former PGA Tour caddie Michael Collins. So how can you watch it?

How to Watch the 2022 PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins will air during all four days of competition in the May 19-22 tournament and feature an array of guests to offer running commentary and conversation as live play in golf’s second major of the season unfolds at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

Starting on Thursday, May 19th, ESPN will air their first-ever golf alternate broadcast at 1 p.m. on ESPN, switching to ESPN2 at 2 p.m.

The telecast will air for four hours each day. During the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday, May 19-20, the telecast will air on ESPN from 1-2 p.m. ET during the final hour of live tournament coverage on ESPN+ and then move to ESPN2 from 2-5 p.m. while tournament play is airing on ESPN.

During the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, the telecast will air on ESPN from 9-10 a.m. while live play is airing on ESPN+ and then it will switch to ESPN+ from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. while live play is airing on ESPN.

Buck and Collins Telecast Schedule

Round 1: 1-2pm ET (ESPN), 2-5pm ET (ESPN2)

Round 2: 1-2pm ET (ESPN), 2-5pm ET (ESPN2)

Round 3: 9-10am ET (ESPN), 10am-1pm ET (ESPN2)

Round 4: 1-2pm ET (ESPN), 10am-1pm ET (ESPN2)

Peyton and Eli Manning will be among the guests on the telecast during the tournament. Other guests who will appear across the four days of coverage will include Troy Aikman, Josh Allen, Charles Barkley, Fred Couples, Jon Hamm and ESPN’s Doris Burke with more guests to be announced later.

The new telecast, produced by ESPN in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, follows the success of the innovative and critically acclaimed Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli alternate telecast this past NFL season.

If you want to watch the traditional telecast of the 2022 PGA Championship, the action will kick off on Thursday, May 19 at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN+ with ESPN picking up the action at 10 a.m. CBS broadcasting the third and fourth rounds.

The least expensive way to stream the entire PGA Championship on ESPN and CBS is to combine Sling TV and Paramount+.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, which will have weekend coverage of the PGA Championship, you can add Paramount+ Premium (which includes your local CBS affiliate) with a 30-day free trial using CODE: TARGET30.

When you combine this with the Sling TV Orange Plan, you will get all four rounds of the tournament for just $17.50.

What PGA Championship Action Can You Stream on ESPN+?

Beginning on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET, viewers will be able to watch a full day of traditional coverage starting with the opening tee shots of the first round and continuing through the final round. ESPN+ will stream live play from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., with traditional coverage moving to ESPN from 2-8 p.m. and then returning to ESPN+ from 8 p.m. until the conclusion of play.

However, the streamer will also follow eight featured groups and focus on three featured holes throughout Thursday and Friday, while continuing featured coverage when the main broadcast moves to CBS for the weekend.

How to Stream the 2022 PGA Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 PGA Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.