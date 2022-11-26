 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
BET BET Her VH1 MTV2 LOGO

How to Watch 2022 Soul Train Awards For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

The 2022 Soul Train Awards are coming this Saturday, Nov. 26 to BET, BET HER, Logo, MTV2 and VH1. The ceremony will include performances from big-name stars and honor some of the finest achievements in Black music and entertainment in 2022. The show will be hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole. J. Valentine, who will be joined by Ari Lennox, Chanté Moore, Muni Long, SiR, Tank, and BET Amplified stage artists Coco Jones and Q as performers. You can watch the 2022 Soul Train Awards with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2022 Soul Train Awards

About 2022 Soul Train Awards

The 2022 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ’70s to today.

Iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time will receive the ‘Legend’ award. Legendary multiplatinum-selling R&B supergroup Xscape will receive the ‘Lady of Soul’ honor. Alex Vaughn, Durand Bernarr, Muni Long, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard are set to blend harmonies for this year’s Soul Cypher. Renowned DJ and music producer D-Nice will take command of the turntables, all culminating to make the 2022 Soul Train Awards the feel good party of the year.

How to Stream 2022 Soul Train Awards on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Soul Train Awards using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
BET^
$6
BET Her≥ $104.99^
$8		^
$8		---
VH1^
$6		^
$6
MTV2^
$8		^
$8		^
$6		^
$6		-
LOGO≥ $104.99^
$8		-^
$6		^
$6		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: BET, BET Her, VH1, MTV2, and LOGO + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: BET and VH1 + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: BET Her, MTV2, and LOGO

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: BET, BET Her, VH1, MTV2, and LOGO + 16 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: MTV2 and LOGO

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: BET and VH1

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: BET and VH1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 Entertainment Add-on
Includes: BET Her and MTV2

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET and VH1 + 30 Top Cable Channels

Watch Musical Performances from the 2022 Soul Train Awards

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.