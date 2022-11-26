How to Watch 2022 Soul Train Awards For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The 2022 Soul Train Awards are coming this Saturday, Nov. 26 to BET, BET HER, Logo, MTV2 and VH1. The ceremony will include performances from big-name stars and honor some of the finest achievements in Black music and entertainment in 2022. The show will be hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole. J. Valentine, who will be joined by Ari Lennox, Chanté Moore, Muni Long, SiR, Tank, and BET Amplified stage artists Coco Jones and Q as performers. You can watch the 2022 Soul Train Awards with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2022 Soul Train Awards

About 2022 Soul Train Awards

The 2022 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ’70s to today.

Iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time will receive the ‘Legend’ award. Legendary multiplatinum-selling R&B supergroup Xscape will receive the ‘Lady of Soul’ honor. Alex Vaughn, Durand Bernarr, Muni Long, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard are set to blend harmonies for this year’s Soul Cypher. Renowned DJ and music producer D-Nice will take command of the turntables, all culminating to make the 2022 Soul Train Awards the feel good party of the year.

How to Stream 2022 Soul Train Awards on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Soul Train Awards using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services