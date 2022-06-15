How to Watch 2022 Stanley Cup Finals: Lightning vs. Avalanche Live Online Without Cable

After defeating the New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers respectively, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche will face each other in a best-of-seven series to see who will be named the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion. All games of the Stanley Cup Finals will air on ABC/ESPN3, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche Online

There are no local blackouts of the Stanley Cup Finals meaning that all games will be televised nationally on ABC (with a simulcast on ESPN3). With Sling TV, you will be able to watch “NHL on ABC” with their Sling Orange Plan, which includes ESPN3.

Sean McDonough will be on the call with analysts Ray Ferraro and Brian Boucher along with Emily Kaplan reporting from Ball Arena in Denver and Amalie Arena from Tampa Bay. As a lead-in to all Stanley Cup Final games, Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios and Brian Boucher will preview the upcoming action from onsite during the Stanley Cup Final

How to Stream the Lightning vs. Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Bolts and Avs series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

In Tampa, Colorado, and nationally, every game will be onABC/ESPN3. The least expensive option to stream the Stanley Cup Finals (along with the NBA Finals) is with Sling TV which is offering $10 off of your first month.

At just $25 for your first month, Sling TV is cheaper than Hulu + Live TV ($70), fuboTV ($70), YouTube TV ($65), DIRECTV STREAM ($70).

About 2022 Stanley Cup Final

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning will try to win their third consecutive Stanley Cup. while the Colorado Avalanche is looking for their third Stanley Cup in team history, and first since the 2000-01 season. The Avs swept the Oilers in four games with a big series from Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, while the Lightning came back after being down 2-0 to the Rangers to finish New York off in six games after a big series from Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Avalanche finished the 2022 regular season with 119 points (56-23-8), and are coming off a four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final and Nashville Predators in the first round. The Avalanche won both regular season games against the Lightning, with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scoring three points in the matchups.

The Lightning finished the regular season with 110 points (51-23-8). Nikita Kucherov enters the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with a team-leading 23 points, two shy of joining an elite list of NHL players who have reached the 25-point mark in three straight playoff years. The Lightning forward has accumulated a combined total of 89 playoff points since 2020. The only players in NHL history that recorded more over a span of three years are legends Gretzky (five times; most recently: 99 from 1987-89) and Mario Lemieux (96 from 1991-93).

Avalanche vs. Lightning TV Schedule

Date Site Time (ET) TV Wed., June 15 at Colorado 8 p.m. ABC & ESPN3 Sat., June 18 at Colorado 8 p.m. ABC & ESPN3 Mon., June 20 at Tampa Bay 8 p.m. ABC & ESPN3 Wed., June 22 at Tampa Bay 8 p.m. ABC & ESPN3 Fri., June 24 at Colorado 8 p.m. ABC & ESPN3 Sun., June 26 at Tampa Bay 8 p.m. ABC & ESPN3 Tue., June 28 at Colorado 8 p.m. ABC & ESPN3

*Games 5-7 are if necessary

All Live TV Streaming Options