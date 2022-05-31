 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Colorado Avalanche Edmonton Oilers

How to Watch 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Finals Live Stream Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After winning their repective second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers will face each other in a seven-game series to see who will advance to the Stanley Cup Final. All games of the Western Conference Finals will air on TNT, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Oilers Online

How to Stream Western Conference Finals: Avalanche vs. Oilers Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer live TV streaming. These allow you to watch the Avalanche/Oilers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

There are no local blackouts of the Western Conference Finals meaning that all games will be televised nationally on TNT. The least expensive option to stream the Western Conference Finals, and the entire NHL Playoffs, is with Sling TV for 50% off your first month.

With Sling TV, you will be able to watch TNT and ESPN with their Sling Orange Plan. You can also watch every Stanley Cup Finals game on ESPN3, which will simulcast the games broadcast on ABC.

At just $17.50 for your first month, Sling TV is cheaper than Hulu + Live TV ($70), fuboTV ($70), YouTube TV ($65), DIRECTV STREAM ($70).

Oilers vs. Avalanche TV Schedule

Date Site Time (ET) TV
Tue., May 31 at Colorado 8 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports
Thu., June 2 at Colorado 8 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports
Sat., June 4 at Edmonton 8 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports
Mon., June 6 at Edmonton 8 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports
*Wed., June 8 at Colorado 8 p.m TNT
*Fri., June 10 at Edmonton 8 p.m TNT
*Sun., June 12 at Colorado 8 p.m TNT
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 14 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Oilers vs. Avalanche Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.