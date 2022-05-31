How to Watch 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Finals Live Stream Without Cable

After winning their repective second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers will face each other in a seven-game series to see who will advance to the Stanley Cup Final. All games of the Western Conference Finals will air on TNT, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Oilers Online

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

How to Stream Western Conference Finals: Avalanche vs. Oilers Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer live TV streaming. These allow you to watch the Avalanche/Oilers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

There are no local blackouts of the Western Conference Finals meaning that all games will be televised nationally on TNT. The least expensive option to stream the Western Conference Finals, and the entire NHL Playoffs, is with Sling TV for 50% off your first month.

With Sling TV, you will be able to watch TNT and ESPN with their Sling Orange Plan. You can also watch every Stanley Cup Finals game on ESPN3, which will simulcast the games broadcast on ABC.

At just $17.50 for your first month, Sling TV is cheaper than Hulu + Live TV ($70), fuboTV ($70), YouTube TV ($65), DIRECTV STREAM ($70).

Oilers vs. Avalanche TV Schedule

Date Site Time (ET) TV Tue., May 31 at Colorado 8 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports Thu., June 2 at Colorado 8 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports Sat., June 4 at Edmonton 8 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports Mon., June 6 at Edmonton 8 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports *Wed., June 8 at Colorado 8 p.m TNT *Fri., June 10 at Edmonton 8 p.m TNT *Sun., June 12 at Colorado 8 p.m TNT

All Live TV Streaming Options