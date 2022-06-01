How to Watch 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Live Stream Without Cable

After defeating the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers respectively, the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning will face each other in a seven-game series to see who will advance to the Stanley Cup Final. All games of the Eastern Conference Finals will air on ESPN, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch Rangers vs. Lightning Online

When: Starting June 1st at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Stream: 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

How to Stream Eastern Conference Finals: Rangers vs. Lightning Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer live TV streaming. These allow you to watch the Rangers/Lightning series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

There are no local blackouts of the Eastern Conference Finals meaning that all games will be televised nationally on ESPN. The least expensive option to stream the Eastern Conference Finals, and the entire NHL Playoffs, is with Sling TV for 50% off your first month.

With Sling TV, you will be able to watch ESPN and TNT with their Sling Orange Plan. You can also watch every Stanley Cup Finals game on ESPN3, which will simulcast the games broadcast on ABC.

At just $17.50 for your first month, Sling TV is cheaper than Hulu + Live TV ($70), fuboTV ($70), YouTube TV ($65), DIRECTV STREAM ($70).

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Rangers vs. Lightning TV Schedule

Date Site Time (ET) TV Wed., June 1 at New York 8 p.m. ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports Fri., June 3 at New York 8 p.m. ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports Sun., June 5 at Tampa Bay 3 p.m. ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports Tue., June 7 at Tampa Bay 8 p.m. ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports *Thu., June 9 at New York TBD ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports *Sat., June 11 at Tampa Bay TBD ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports *Tue., June 14 at New York TBD ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports

All Live TV Streaming Options