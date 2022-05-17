How to Watch 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round: Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Live Stream Without Cable

After defeating the Minnesota Wild, the St. Louis Blues will face the Colorado Avalanche, who swept the Nashville Predators, in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Blues vs. Avalanche Online

When: Starting May 17th at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Blues/Avalanche series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

Nationally, all games in this series be available on TNT, which you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. After your trial, you will get $15 OFF Your First 2 Months. It is also available to stream on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The least expensive option to stream ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS games is with Sling TV, which you can get for just $17.50 for your first month (50% OFF).

While the second round is only airing on ESPN and TNT, you can watch pre-game and post-game coverage on your local RSN. In St. Louis, you can watch that on Bally Sports Midwest, while in Colorado, it will air on Altitude, both of which are only available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Blues vs. Avalanche TV Schedule

Date Games Time (ET) TV Tue., May 17 at Colorado 9:30 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports Thu., May 19 at Colorado 9:30 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports Sat., May 21 at St. Louis 8 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports Mon., May 23 at St. Louis 9:30 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports *Wed., May 25 at Colorado TBD TBD *Fri., May 27 at St. Louis TBD TBD *Sun., May 29 at Colorado TBD

Blues vs. Avalanche Preview

Second thoughts: Speedy Avs get rematch with rugged Blues

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog supervised his daughter’s soccer practices. Coach Jared Bednar did yardwork. Speedy forward Nathan MacKinnon planned some play time with his dogs.

Just a relaxing week break before facing their arch rival: The second round.

Colorado, the top seed in the West, has been eliminated in this portion of the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the last three seasons. It’s become somewhat of a mental hurdle.

Standing in the way this time will be a nasty, experienced St. Louis Blues team familiar with grinding talented team like the Avalanche straight into the boards.

This version of Colorado has been built tougher and meaner than years past. They no longer rely strictly on speed. That was on display in their first-round sweep of Nashville when the Predators pushed and the Avs pushed right back.

Teams want to come at us physically,” said Bednar, whose team hosts St. Louis in Game 1 on Tuesday night after a long layoff. “We’re not a small team. We’re not a scared team.

Last season, the Avalanche swept Ryan O’Reilly and the Blues in in the first round. That St. Louis squad was missing David Perron (COVID-19 protocols) and later defenseman Justin Faulk, who took a hit to the head from Nazem Kadri in Game 2 and didn’t return. Kadri drew an eight-game suspension for the hit, missing the final two games against the Blues and all six games against Vegas as Colorado was ousted.

The Avalanche insist they aren’t dwelling on the second-round exits — San Jose (seven games in 2018-19), Dallas (seven games, ‘19-20) and last year’s bruiser with the Golden Knights.

It’s not really discussed,” Colorado forward Mikko Rantanen said. “Everybody knows what happened and we don’t need to think about the past at all.

Not when they are staring at a Blues team that doesn’t give teams much time or space with the puck. The Blues clamped down a Wild team built a lot like the Avalanche in six games.

When you look at how they (Avalanche) score goals, and the way they play, there’s a lot of odd-man rushes and a lot of breakdowns and things like that, where they pick you apart,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “It’s really going to boil down to again playing on the right side of things, checking really well and when we have the puck doing something with it.

As for being swept last season, Berube doesn’t think that will provide all that much motivation.

Listen, you’re in the playoffs and trying to win,” Berube said. “What more motivation do you need?

MAKAR’S LEADERSHIP

Avalanche defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar will draw even more attention after a three-goal, seven-assist first-round series.

We’re going to have to be tight on him,” Berube said. “When he’s in the offensive zone, he’s very dynamic. He will make one little move on you and he’s gone.

KUEMPER’S EYE

Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper will be back in net for Game 1 after a stick blade poked him around the eyelid through his mask May 7 in Nashville. He sat out Game 4 of the Predators series.

“Just a scary situation,” Kuemper said.

It’s the second time in his NHL career a stick has caught him between the bars of his mask. He said he doesn’t plan on changing helmets.

BINNINGTON IN NET

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was bumped from the No. 1 goalie job by Ville Husso earlier this season. But with Husso struggling against the Wild, Binnington found himself back in net for Game 4. All he did was go 3-0 and stop 83 of 88 shots.

As a rookie, Binnington went 16-10 with a 2.46 goals-against average to lead the Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup title.

SAAD STORY

Forward Brandon Saad scored three goals against the Blues in the first round as a member of the Avalanche last season. Now, he’s on the other side.

You kind of move on pretty quickly,” Saad said. “It’s not like I was there a long time.

One thing he is sure of: It will be a tough, physical matchup.

“I’d be shocked if anyone swept anyone,” Saad said.

HIGH FIVE

O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko and Perron all scored five goals in the series win over Minnesota. It’s just the 11th time in NHL history three teammates have had five or more goals in a series, according to NHL Stats.

In the regular season, St. Louis saw eight forwards record 50 or more points, which led the league.

They’re deep. They’re extremely deep,” Bednar said. “If you make mistakes and try to push the limits with your puck play and you don’t manage the puck properly, they’ll make you pay.