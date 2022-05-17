How to Watch 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Live Stream Without Cable

After winning their first round series, the NHL Playoffs return for their second round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Florida Panthers in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Lightning vs. Panthers Online

How to Stream Round 2: Lightning vs. Panthers Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Lightning/Panthers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

Nationally, the games will be available on TNT, which you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. After your trial, you will get $15 OFF Your First 2 Months. It is also available to stream on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The least expensive option to stream ESPN/TNT games is with Sling TV, which you can get for just $17.50 for your first month (50% OFF).

While the second round is only airing on ESPN and TNT, you can watch pre-game and post-game coverage on your local RSN. In Tampa, you can watch that on Bally Sports Sun, while in Florida, it will air on Bally Sports Florida, both of which are only available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Lightning vs. Panthers TV Schedule

Date Game Time (ET) TV Tue., May 17 at Florida 7 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports Thu., May 19 at Florida 7 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports Sun., May 22 at Tampa Bay 1:30 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, TVA Sports Mon., May 23 at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports *Wed., May 25 at Florida TBD TBD *Fri., May 27 at Tampa Bay TBD TBD *Sun., May 29 at Florida TBD TBD

All Live TV Streaming Options