 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+

How to Watch 2022 ‘Tennis Plays For Peace’ Event Live Without Cable

Stephen Silver

Leading up to the 2022 U.S. Open, the U.S. Tennis Association is holding a benefit exhibition in order to assist humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. Tennis Plays for Peace will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, including Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, and more. The event will air on ESPN+ on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET, and you can stream it live with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch “Tennis Plays for Peace”

About “Tennis Plays For Peace”

The “Tennis Plays for Peace” event will take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, and will offer singles and doubles matches featuring the likes of Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Iga Swiatek, Victoria Azarenka, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Carlos Alcaraz, Leylah Fernandez, Jessica Pegula, Matteo Berrettini, as well as tennis great and ESPN personality John McEnroe.

McEnroe’s brother, Patrick McEnroe, will serve as the host of the event.

The event is set for Aug. 24, which is Ukraine’s Independence Day, and the proceeds from the event will be donated to GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. The goal is to raise $2 million for humanitarian relief efforts.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Tennis Plays For Peace” on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$9.99
ESPN+-------

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Tennis Plays For Peace preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.