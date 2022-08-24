How to Watch 2022 ‘Tennis Plays For Peace’ Event Live Without Cable

Leading up to the 2022 U.S. Open, the U.S. Tennis Association is holding a benefit exhibition in order to assist humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. Tennis Plays for Peace will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, including Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, and more. The event will air on ESPN+ on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET, and you can stream it live with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch “Tennis Plays for Peace”

When : Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About “Tennis Plays For Peace”

The “Tennis Plays for Peace” event will take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, and will offer singles and doubles matches featuring the likes of Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Iga Swiatek, Victoria Azarenka, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Carlos Alcaraz, Leylah Fernandez, Jessica Pegula, Matteo Berrettini, as well as tennis great and ESPN personality John McEnroe.

McEnroe’s brother, Patrick McEnroe, will serve as the host of the event.

The event is set for Aug. 24, which is Ukraine’s Independence Day, and the proceeds from the event will be donated to GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. The goal is to raise $2 million for humanitarian relief efforts.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Tennis Plays For Peace” on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Live TV Streaming Option