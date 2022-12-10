 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 ‘The Match,’ Featuring Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, More Live Online Without Cable

David Satin

Some of the biggest names in golf are coming to the Turner Networks on Saturday, Dec. 10. TNT will air the seventh edition of the superstar-driven live golf event “The Match.” The latest installment will feature Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy squaring off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The event will be simulcast on TBS, truTV, and HLN, so golf fans will have plenty of ways to watch all the action under the lights. You can watch TNT, TBS, HLN, and truTV with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch 2022 'The Match,' Featuring Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, More

About 2022 'The Match,' Featuring Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, More

“The Match” is a series of exhibition golf matches, featuring professional golfers and celebrities. The broadcasts always feature sports entertainment and betting content so viewers can feel immersed in the action. Previous editions of the golf special have raised nearly $33 million for various charitable organizations, and WBD has donated more than 27 million meals through Feeding America. This time around, “The Match” will serve as a platform to boost Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

This will be Tiger Woods’ third time competing in “The Match.” Woods split his two previous appearances, including a one-stroke victory alongside his partner Peyton Manning over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in May 2020. McIlroy, Thomas, and Spieth will all be appearing on “The Match” for the first time this year. Bonus content will also be available via Bleacher Report, the sports and culture website owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

What devices can you use to stream 2022 'The Match,' Featuring Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, More?

You can watch TNT, TBS, HLN, and truTV on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2022 'The Match,' Featuring Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, More Trailer

