How to Watch 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series Final Live for Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

Get ready for what promises to be an exciting weekend of swimming action featuring some of America’s best athletes, including 22 members of Team USA from the 2020 Olympics, including three of the five U.S. individual Olympic gold medalists from the Tokyo Games — Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, and Lydia Jacoby. The nightly finals will air on Thursday, March 3, Friday; March 4; and Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m. ET on the Olympic Channel. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Pro Swim Series 2022

About Pro Swim Series 2022

A bunch of U.S. National Team swimmers are competing at this year’s Pro Swim Series event in Westmont, Ill., just outside Chicago. Along with Dressel, Ledecky, and Jacoby, individual Olympic gold medalists Lilly King and Ryan Murphy are also set to compete in Westmont.

Two previously scheduled Pro Series meets this year were canceled — a Knoxville stop in January (due to COVID) and a Des Moines stop, which was canceled after swimming’s international governing body FINA announced that the 2022 World Championships were postponed until 2023.

After FINA rescheduled Worlds, the Westmont meet was added to the Pro Series schedule.

Thursday Schedule
Event #3 Women’s 100 Free
Event #4 Men’s 100 Free
Event #5 Women’s 100 Breast
Event #6 Men’s 100 Breast
Event #7 Women’s 200 Fly
Event #8 Men’s 200 Fly
Event #9 Women’s 400 Free
Event #10 Men’s 400 Free
Event #3 Women’s 100 Free (C Final)
Event #6 Men’s 100 Breast (C Final)

Friday Schedule
Event #11 Women’s 200 Free
Event #12 Men’s 200 Free
Event #13 Women’s 200 Back
Event #14 Men’s 200 Back
Event #15 Women’s 400 IM
Event #16 Men’s 400 IM
Event #17 Women’s 100 Fly
Event #18 Men’s 100 Fly

Saturday Schedule
Event #19 Women’s 800 Free (Heat 1)
Event #20 Men’s 800 Free (Heat 1)
Event #21 Women’s 100 Back
Event #22 Men’s 100 Back
Event #23 Women’s 200 Breast
Event #24 Men’s 200 Breast
Event #25 Women’s 200 IM
Event #26 Men’s 200 IM
Event #27 Women’s 50 Free
Event #28 Men’s 50 Free (C Final)

How to Stream Pro Swim Series 2022 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Pro Swim Series 2022 on the Olympic Channel using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Olympic Channel + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Olympic Channel

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: Olympic Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Olympic Channel + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Olympic Channel + 32 Top Cable Channels

