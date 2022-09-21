How to Watch 2022 UEFA Nations League Second Wave Live for Free Without Cable
The second wave of UEFA Nations League action is set to kick off this week, and [Fox Sports 1] and fuboTV will have all the action. Watch Europe’s top national teams like England, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and others throughout the window to see who will claim the spot of the continent’s best club. Second-window action starts this Wednesday, Sept. 21, and continues until Tuesday, Sept. 27 on FS1 and FuboTV’s Fubo Sports Network. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League Second Window
- When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 through Tuesday, Sept. 27
- TV: FS1, fuboTV
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About the UEFA Nations League
The UEFA Nations League was devised to replace friendlies with competitive matches with actual stakes, allowing nations to play against equally ranked teams. From Wednesday, Sept. 21, through the end of the second window of match days on Tuesday, Sept. 27, FOX Sports will feature 23 UEFA Nations League 2022-23 matches across FS1, FS2, and FOX Soccer Plus.
A total of 30 UEFA Nations League 2022-23 matches will stream exclusively on sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV’s Fubo Sports Network, as part of fuboTV’s subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news, and entertainment channels.
Upon conclusion of the second window, the UEFA Nations League Finals will take place in June 2023 with the four League A group winners advancing to the final phase.
2022 UEFA Nations League Schedule
Wednesday, Sept. 21
|Home Club
|Away Club
|TIME (ET)
|Scotland
|Ukraine
|2:45 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
|Home Club
|Away Club
|TIME (ET)
|Kazakhstan
|Belarus
|10:00 a.m.
|Latvia
|Moldova
|12:00 p.m.
|Belgium
|Wales
|2:45 p.m.
|Croatia
|Denmark
|2:45 p.m.
|France
|Austria
|2:45 p.m.
|Liechtenstein
|Andorra
|2:45 p.m.
|Lithuania
|Faroe Islands
|2:45 p.m.
|Poland
|Netherlands
|2:45 p.m.
|Slovakia
|Azerbaijan
|2:45 p.m.
|Turkey
|Luxembourg
|2:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
|Home Club
|Away Club
|TIME (ET)
|Estonia
|Malta
|12:00 p.m.
|Georgia
|North Macedonia
|12:00 p.m.
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Montenegro
|2:45 p.m.
|Bulgaria
|Gibraltar
|2:45 p.m.
|Finland
|Romania
|2:45 p.m.
|Germany
|Hungary
|2:45 p.m.
|Italy
|England
|2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
|Home Club
|Away Club
|TIME (ET)
|Armenia
|Ukraine
|9:00 a.m.
|Northern Ireland
|Kosovo
|12:00 p.m.
|Slovenia
|Norway
|12:00 p.m.
|Cyprus
|Greece
|2:45 p.m.
|Czech Republic
|Portugal
|2:45 p.m.
|Israel
|Albania
|2:45 p.m.
|Scotland
|Republic of Ireland
|2:45 p.m.
|Serbia
|Sweden
|2:45 p.m.
|Spain
|Switzerland
|2:45 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
|Home Club
|Away Club
|TIME (ET)
|Andorra
|Latvia
|9:00 a.m.
|Moldova
|Liechtenstein
|9:00 a.m.
|Azerbaijan
|Kazakhstan
|12:00 p.m.
|Slovakia
|Belarus
|12:00 p.m.
|Austria
|Croatia
|2:45 p.m.
|Denmark
|France
|2:45 p.m.
|Faroe Islands
|Turkey
|2:45 p.m.
|Luxembourg
|Lithuania
|2:45 p.m.
|Netherlands
|Belgium
|2:45 p.m.
|Wales
|Poland
|2:45 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
|Home Club
|Away Club
|TIME (ET)
|England
|Germany
|2:45 p.m.
|Gibraltar
|Georgia
|2:45 p.m.
|Hungary
|Italy
|2:45 p.m.
|Montenegro
|Finland
|2:45 p.m.
|North Macedonia
|Bulgaria
|2:45 p.m.
|Romania
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2:45 p.m.
|San Marino
|Estonia
|2:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
|Home Club
|Away Club
|TIME (ET)
|Albania
|Iceland
|2:45 p.m.
|Greece
|Northern Ireland
|2:45 p.m.
|Kosovo
|Cyprus
|2:45 p.m.
|Norway
|Serbia
|2:45 p.m.
|Portugal
|Spain
|2:45 p.m.
|Republic of Ireland
|Armenia
|2:45 p.m.
|Sweden
|Slovenia
|2:45 p.m.
|Switzerland
|Czech Republic
|2:45 p.m.
|Ukraine
|Scotland
|2:45 p.m.
