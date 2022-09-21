How to Watch 2022 UEFA Nations League Second Wave Live for Free Without Cable

The second wave of UEFA Nations League action is set to kick off this week, and [Fox Sports 1] and fuboTV will have all the action. Watch Europe’s top national teams like England, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and others throughout the window to see who will claim the spot of the continent’s best club. Second-window action starts this Wednesday, Sept. 21, and continues until Tuesday, Sept. 27 on FS1 and FuboTV’s Fubo Sports Network. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League Second Window

About the UEFA Nations League

The UEFA Nations League was devised to replace friendlies with competitive matches with actual stakes, allowing nations to play against equally ranked teams. From Wednesday, Sept. 21, through the end of the second window of match days on Tuesday, Sept. 27, FOX Sports will feature 23 UEFA Nations League 2022-23 matches across FS1, FS2, and FOX Soccer Plus.

A total of 30 UEFA Nations League 2022-23 matches will stream exclusively on sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV’s Fubo Sports Network, as part of fuboTV’s subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news, and entertainment channels.

Upon conclusion of the second window, the UEFA Nations League Finals will take place in June 2023 with the four League A group winners advancing to the final phase.

2022 UEFA Nations League Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Home Club Away Club TIME (ET) Scotland Ukraine 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Home Club Away Club TIME (ET) Kazakhstan Belarus 10:00 a.m. Latvia Moldova 12:00 p.m. Belgium Wales 2:45 p.m. Croatia Denmark 2:45 p.m. France Austria 2:45 p.m. Liechtenstein Andorra 2:45 p.m. Lithuania Faroe Islands 2:45 p.m. Poland Netherlands 2:45 p.m. Slovakia Azerbaijan 2:45 p.m. Turkey Luxembourg 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Home Club Away Club TIME (ET) Estonia Malta 12:00 p.m. Georgia North Macedonia 12:00 p.m. Bosnia and Herzegovina Montenegro 2:45 p.m. Bulgaria Gibraltar 2:45 p.m. Finland Romania 2:45 p.m. Germany Hungary 2:45 p.m. Italy England 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Home Club Away Club TIME (ET) Armenia Ukraine 9:00 a.m. Northern Ireland Kosovo 12:00 p.m. Slovenia Norway 12:00 p.m. Cyprus Greece 2:45 p.m. Czech Republic Portugal 2:45 p.m. Israel Albania 2:45 p.m. Scotland Republic of Ireland 2:45 p.m. Serbia Sweden 2:45 p.m. Spain Switzerland 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Home Club Away Club TIME (ET) Andorra Latvia 9:00 a.m. Moldova Liechtenstein 9:00 a.m. Azerbaijan Kazakhstan 12:00 p.m. Slovakia Belarus 12:00 p.m. Austria Croatia 2:45 p.m. Denmark France 2:45 p.m. Faroe Islands Turkey 2:45 p.m. Luxembourg Lithuania 2:45 p.m. Netherlands Belgium 2:45 p.m. Wales Poland 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Home Club Away Club TIME (ET) England Germany 2:45 p.m. Gibraltar Georgia 2:45 p.m. Hungary Italy 2:45 p.m. Montenegro Finland 2:45 p.m. North Macedonia Bulgaria 2:45 p.m. Romania Bosnia and Herzegovina 2:45 p.m. San Marino Estonia 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Home Club Away Club TIME (ET) Albania Iceland 2:45 p.m. Greece Northern Ireland 2:45 p.m. Kosovo Cyprus 2:45 p.m. Norway Serbia 2:45 p.m. Portugal Spain 2:45 p.m. Republic of Ireland Armenia 2:45 p.m. Sweden Slovenia 2:45 p.m. Switzerland Czech Republic 2:45 p.m. Ukraine Scotland 2:45 p.m.

