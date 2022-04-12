How to Watch 2022 UEFA Quarterfinals Second Leg Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

A spot in the UEFA Champions League semifinals is on the line on Tuesday and Wednesday as the second leg of the quarters get underway across Europe. On Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday April, 13, the remaining eight teams will square off in matches airing on Paramount+. Heading into the second leg of the quarterfinals, Real Madrid and Liverpool sit in the best position to advance, thanks to 3-1 wins last week. Chelsea and Benefica will need to win by three goals respectively in order to ensure that they move on.

While Villareal and Manchester City both won last week, those victories were by much tighter 1-0 tallies, so Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid will only need to win by two goals to guarantee a spot in the semis. You can watch all four games on Tuesday and Wednesday with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Live

When: April 12 and 13 at 2 p.m. ET

April 12 and 13 at 2 p.m. ET TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Streaming: Watch with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 1 Schedule

The UEFA prematch coverage will begin on Paramount+ at 2 p.m. ET on both Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13 and the “UEFA Champions League Multicast” will start at 2:55 p.m. ET on both days.

Tuesday, April 12

Matchup Time Real Madrid vs. Chelsea 2 p.m. ET Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 6

Matchup Time Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester City 2 p.m. ET Liverpool vs. Benfica 2 p.m. ET

How to Watch the “UCL Multicast”

Since each day’s pair of matches air at the same time, football fans might be stressing out about how to watch both, but Paramount+ has the perfect solution. The streamer offers viewers the “UCL Multicast,” which allows fans the ability to stream both games simultaneously, side-by-side.

Not only will the “UCL Multicast” include video of the two games next to each other, but it will also feature halftime and post-match coverage in full screen. The actual match broadcast will have a split-screen with both games featured side-by-side. The multicast will feature a speaker icon so that viewers can hear the match commentary of whichever game they choose.

To get there, simply navigate to the “Sports” tab on Paramount+, then click or tap the “UEFA Champions League” button.

From there, you’ll be able to select the multicast for the day’s action.

