How to Watch 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team World Cup Roster Presentation Live For Free Without Cable

The 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on Sunday, Nov. 20, and each team is gearing up in hopes of being this year’s champion. The U.S. Men’s National Team will unveil its World Cup roster on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Twenty-six players will represent the U.S. on the men’s side at the World Cup this year, but who will make the final cut? You’ll have to watch the U.S. Men’s National Team roster presentation to find out, and you can do so with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team World Cup Roster Presentation

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The 2022 Men’s National Team World Cup Roster Presentation will stream live on ESPN+ simultaneous with its broadcast on ESPN2.

About 2022 Men’s National Team World Cup Roster Presentation

ESPN will inaugurate its wall-to-wall coverage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the exclusive, live broadcast of the U.S. Men’s National Team 2022 World Cup Roster Reveal Show on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The show will be streamed from Brooklyn Steel, the celebrated music venue in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, as part of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s in-person celebration that includes a reception, as well as a post-reveal party.

Host Kay Murray and analysts Taylor Twellman and Jermaine Jones will announce the U.S. men’s squad’s 26-person roster of players who will represent the United States at the World Cup from Nov. 20 – Dec. 18. Highlights of the show include:

The roster announcement. which will come in the top half of the show. Reactions, interviews, and analysis will air from 5:30 p.m.

U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter in his first media interview after the announcement.

Interviews with select players named to the team.

Immediately following the live roster reveal, SportsCenter at 6 p.m. will feature a segment on the players - selected to represent the United States in the World Cup.

How to Stream 2022 Men’s National Team World Cup Roster Presentation on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Men’s National Team World Cup Roster Presentation using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services