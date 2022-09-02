How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open: Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Third Round Match Live for Free Without Cable

Her second-round match against second-seeded Anett Kontaveit was an instant classic and one that captured the attention of large swaths of the country. Now, Serena Williams is back in action at the 2022 U.S. Open on Friday, Sept. 2 on ESPN, and taking on Croatian-Australian right-hander Ajla Tomljanovic. You can watch the next match in Serena’s presumed U.S. Open farewell tour on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 U.S. Open

When: Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

About Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 U.S. Open

If Serena Williams is able to do the unthinkable — as only the greatest of all-time can — and win the 2022 U.S. Open before heading off into retirement, her second-round match against No. 2 Anett Kontaveit will go down in history as one of the most exciting and important early-round matchups in recent memory.

Williams knocked off the rising Estonian star 7-6, 2-6, 6-2, and most of sports social media was watching. Serena now turns her attention to Ajla Tomljanovic who won 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the first round over Karolína Muchová and 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the second over Evgeniya Rodina. If Williams continues to win, she would not face another seeded opponent until the quarterfinals when she could potentially meet No. 5 Ons Jabeur.

Serena and older sister Venus Williams took to the court one last time as a doubles pairing but fell in the first round on Thursday to the team of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. The Czechs won 7-6 (5), 6-4. Serena will now be solely focused on winning her 24th career grand slam title.

In addition to the on-court excitement, to commemorate the end of Serena William’s career, ESPN+ will be offering a “Best of Serena” collection highlighting 15 legendary matches from the G.O.A.T.’s career across all four Majors, primarily from championship matches.

Remaining 2022 U.S. Open on ESPN Broadcast Schedule

