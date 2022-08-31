How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open: Serena Williams vs. Anett Kontavelt Second Round Match Live for Free Without Cable
In what is believed to be her final appearance at the U.S. Open, Serena Williams defeated Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 in the first round on Monday. For her troubles, the greatest of all-time moves into the second round in which she will face off against the second-seeded Anett Kontavelt on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can watch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic at the 2022 U.S. Open
- When: Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 U.S. Open
Estonia’s Anett Kontavelt has never won a Grand Slam title, in fact, she has never even advanced to the semifinals of a Major tournament. Serena Williams holds 23 Grand Slam singles titles in addition to the 14 that she won on the doubles sides of draws. However, it is Kontavelt who comes in as the higher-seeded player for Wednesday’s second-round matchup.
The 26-year-old world No. 2 player defeated Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian 6-3, 6-0 on Monday to set up what will undoubtedly be the highest profile match of her career. Williams’ first-round appearance helped propel ESPN to its highest opening night rating since acquiring the rights to the U.S. Open in 2015.
Not only will Serena be in action on Wednesday night, but she is also slated to open up doubles competition with her sister Venus on Thursday, Sept. 1. The elder Williams was eliminated from singles competition on Monday by Alison Van Uytvanck 1-6, 6-7 (5-7).
In addition to the on-court excitement, to commemorate the end of Serena William’s career, ESPN+ will be offering a “Best of Serena” collection highlighting 15 legendary matches from the G.O.A.T.’s career across all four Majors, primarily from championship matches.
Remaining 2022 U.S. Open on ESPN Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network(s)
|Event
|Mon Aug 29 – Thurs Sept 8
|11 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN3
|Up to 16 courts in action
|Friday Sept 9, Sunday Sept 11
|12 noon
|ESPN+, ESPN3
|Up to 8 courts in action
|Monday, Aug. 29
|11 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|Wednesday, Aug. 31
|11 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|12 noon
|ESPN
|Second Round
|7 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Primetime at the US Open – Second Round
|Thursday, Sept. 1
|11 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|12 noon
|ESPN
|Second Round
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Second Round
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Primetime at the US Open – Second Round
|Friday, Sept. 2
|11 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|12 noon
|ESPN
|Third Round
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Primetime at the US Open – Third Round
|Saturday, Sept. 3
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|11:15 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open – Third Round
|Sunday, Sept. 4
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|Round of 16
|12 noon
|ESPN Deportes
|Round of 16
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16
|Monday, Sept. 5
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|Round of 16
|12 noon
|ESPN Deportes
|Round of 16
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16
|Tuesday, Sept. 6
|12 noon
|ESPN
|Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open – Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, Sept. 7
|12 noon
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open – Quarterfinals
|Thursday, Sept. 8
|7 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Semifinals
|Friday, Sept. 9
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Women’s Semifinals (Encore)
|12 noon
|ESPN2
|Men’s Doubles Championship
|3 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinals
|7 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinals
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Semifinal (Encore)
|12 noon
|ESPN3
|Mixed Doubles Championship
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Championship
|Sunday, Sept. 11
|6 a.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Women’s Championship (Encore)
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Doubles Championship
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Championship
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Championship (Encore)
How to Stream the 2022 U.S. Open for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 U.S. Open live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•