How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open: Serena Williams vs. Anett Kontavelt Second Round Match Live for Free Without Cable

In what is believed to be her final appearance at the U.S. Open, Serena Williams defeated Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 in the first round on Monday. For her troubles, the greatest of all-time moves into the second round in which she will face off against the second-seeded Anett Kontavelt on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can watch all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2022 U.S. Open

Estonia’s Anett Kontavelt has never won a Grand Slam title, in fact, she has never even advanced to the semifinals of a Major tournament. Serena Williams holds 23 Grand Slam singles titles in addition to the 14 that she won on the doubles sides of draws. However, it is Kontavelt who comes in as the higher-seeded player for Wednesday’s second-round matchup.

The 26-year-old world No. 2 player defeated Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian 6-3, 6-0 on Monday to set up what will undoubtedly be the highest profile match of her career. Williams’ first-round appearance helped propel ESPN to its highest opening night rating since acquiring the rights to the U.S. Open in 2015.

Not only will Serena be in action on Wednesday night, but she is also slated to open up doubles competition with her sister Venus on Thursday, Sept. 1. The elder Williams was eliminated from singles competition on Monday by Alison Van Uytvanck 1-6, 6-7 (5-7).

In addition to the on-court excitement, to commemorate the end of Serena William’s career, ESPN+ will be offering a “Best of Serena” collection highlighting 15 legendary matches from the G.O.A.T.’s career across all four Majors, primarily from championship matches.

Remaining 2022 U.S. Open on ESPN Broadcast Schedule

