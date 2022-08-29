 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open Tennis: Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic First Round Match Live for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

The greatest to ever play the game has (presumably) announced her retirement, meaning that this year’s U.S. Open will likely be Serena Williams’ final Grand Slam event of her storied career. She will open her tournament on Monday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN as she takes on Danka Kovinic on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Don’t miss a single serve, volley, return, or forehand with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic at the 2022 U.S. Open

About the 2022 U.S. Open

Earlier this month, Serena Williams announced that she was “evolving away from tennis,” and while she explicitly refused to use the word retirement, many assume that is exactly what she meant. While the door will always be open for one of the most dominant athletes in the history of the sport to step back on the court, Williams has long had interests and talents beyond the game of tennis.

However, before she dives into those other opportunities, she is hoping to add yet another Major to her illustrious resume. Williams will open her tournament against 27-year-old Danka Kovinic from Montenegro on Monday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. In addition to her singles schedule, Serena will also be playing doubles with her older sister Venus during the U.S. Open as well.

In addition to the on-court excitement, to commemorate the end of Serena William’s career, ESPN+ will be offering a “Best of Serena” collection highlighting 15 legendary matches from the G.O.A.T.’s career across all four Majors, primarily from championship matches.

Full 2022 U.S. Open on ESPN Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Network(s) Event
Mon Aug 29 – Thurs Sept 8 11 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN3 Up to 16 courts in action
Friday Sept 9, Sunday Sept 11  12 noon ESPN+, ESPN3 Up to 8 courts in action
Monday, Aug. 29 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes First Round
12 noon ESPN First Round
7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open – First Round
Tuesday, Aug. 30 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes First Round
12 noon ESPN First Round
7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open – First Round
7 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round
Wednesday, Aug. 31 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round
12 noon ESPN Second Round
7 p.m. ESPN,ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open – Second Round
Thursday, Sept. 1 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round
12 noon ESPN Second Round
6 p.m. ESPN2 Second Round
7 p.m. ESPN2,ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open – Second Round
Friday, Sept. 2 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round
12 noon ESPN Third Round
6 p.m. ESPN2 Third Round
7 p.m. ESPN2,ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open – Third Round
Saturday, Sept. 3 11 a.m. ESPN2 Third Round
11:15 a.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round
7 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open – Third Round
Sunday, Sept. 4 11 a.m. ESPN Round of 16
12 noon ESPN Deportes Round of 16
7 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16
Monday, Sept. 5 11 a.m. ESPN Round of 16
12 noon ESPN Deportes Round of 16
7 p.m. ESPN2,ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16
Tuesday, Sept. 6 12 noon ESPN Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Sept. 7 12 noon ESPN,ESPN Deportes Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Quarterfinals
Thursday, Sept. 8 7 p.m. ESPN,ESPN Deportes Women’s Semifinals
Friday, Sept. 9 3 a.m. ESPN2 Women’s Semifinals (Encore)
12 noon ESPN2 Men’s Doubles Championship
3 p.m. ESPN,ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals
7 p.m. ESPN,ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals
Saturday, Sept. 10 3 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s Semifinal (Encore)
12 noon ESPN3 Mixed Doubles Championship
3:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Preview Special
4 p.m. ESPN,ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship
Sunday, Sept. 11 6 a.m. ESPNEWS Women’s Championship (Encore)
1 p.m. ESPN Women’s Doubles Championship
3 p.m. ESPN US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
3:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
4 p.m. ESPN,ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship
8:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

How to Stream the 2022 U.S. Open for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 U.S. Open live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Serena and Venus Williams Doubles Career Highlights

