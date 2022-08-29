How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open Tennis: Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic First Round Match Live for Free Without Cable
The greatest to ever play the game has (presumably) announced her retirement, meaning that this year’s U.S. Open will likely be Serena Williams’ final Grand Slam event of her storied career. She will open her tournament on Monday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN as she takes on Danka Kovinic on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Don’t miss a single serve, volley, return, or forehand with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic at the 2022 U.S. Open
- When: Monday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 U.S. Open
Earlier this month, Serena Williams announced that she was “evolving away from tennis,” and while she explicitly refused to use the word retirement, many assume that is exactly what she meant. While the door will always be open for one of the most dominant athletes in the history of the sport to step back on the court, Williams has long had interests and talents beyond the game of tennis.
However, before she dives into those other opportunities, she is hoping to add yet another Major to her illustrious resume. Williams will open her tournament against 27-year-old Danka Kovinic from Montenegro on Monday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. In addition to her singles schedule, Serena will also be playing doubles with her older sister Venus during the U.S. Open as well.
In addition to the on-court excitement, to commemorate the end of Serena William’s career, ESPN+ will be offering a “Best of Serena” collection highlighting 15 legendary matches from the G.O.A.T.’s career across all four Majors, primarily from championship matches.
Full 2022 U.S. Open on ESPN Broadcast Schedule
How to Stream the 2022 U.S. Open for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 U.S. Open live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
