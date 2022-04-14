How to Watch 2022 USFL Football Games in 4K

Are you ready for some football? Nearly 37 years after the original incarnation of the league ceased operations, the USFL is coming back, and sports fans will be able to enjoy the spring football action in crystal clear 4K thanks to Fox. The 10-week season will feature games on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Fox, and FS1, but it’s those last two that will give you the best quality picture.

The combined Fox networks will air 14 games throughout the season and six of them have already been determined, kicking off with the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET. on Fox. The next day, FS1 will air a primetime game in 4K as the Tampa Bay Bandits will take on the Pittsburgh Maulers at 8 p.m. ET.

All six of the currently scheduled Fox games will be broadcast in 4K, and the assumption is that the remaining eight will be as well once the network designations are finalized.

fuboTV will carry the games in 4K directly from their service at no extra charge, and they will be available from the YouTube TV interface with their $19.99 per month 4K Plus Add-on.

If you are a subscriber of Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV (in select markets), you can watch the games live in 4K using your TV Everywhere credentials in the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. That means that even YouTube TV subscribers won’t have to pay for the 4K Plus Add-On if they want to watch the game in 4K.

Depending on what device you use and what app you stream from, you will get a slightly different experience as they use various HDR formats. Fox suggests a high-speed internet connection of at least 25 Mbps or higher to experience 4K broadcasts without buffering.

Apple TV 4K: On fuboTV, you can stream in HDR HLG, while Fox Apps will stream in SDR.

Roku: On fuboTV, you can stream in HDR HLG.

Fire TV: On fuboTV, you can stream in HDR HLG, while Fox Apps will stream in 4K HDR.

Both apps are available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.

USFL 4K Streaming Schedule