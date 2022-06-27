How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Tennis Championships Live for Free Without Cable
Order up some strawberries and cream and settle in for a thrilling fortnight of tennis action as The Championships, Wimbledon return to the All England Lawn Tennis Club beginning on Monday, June 27 and running through Sunday, July 10. The ESPN family of networks will broadcast over 600 matches from all 18 courts and you can watch it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch The Championships, Wimbledon 2022
- When: Monday, June 27 through Sunday, July 10
- TV: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN3
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About The Championships, Wimbledon 2022
For the first time since 2019, the All England Lawn Tennis Club will host The Championships, Wimbledon at full capacity, but even if you can’t be in all white in London to watch the action, the worldwide leader in sports has you covered with an unprecedented 1,500 hours of coverage over the two weeks of Wimbledon.
Coming into the tournament, defending Gentleman’s champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed while last year’s Ladies champion Ashleigh Barty retired from tennis in March, despite being the No. 1 player in the world at the time. Current Women’s World No. 1 Iga Swiatek holds the top seed in the Ladies’ draw at Wimbledon this year.
While Barty will not be on the court for the tournament, the biggest name perhaps in the history of tennis will be, as Serena Williams returns to grand slam tennis for the first time in over a year.
ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN3 will combine to broadcast over 600 matches with ESPN+ offering coverage from multiple courts all day of the Gentlemen’s, Ladies’, Boys’ and Girls’ (Singles and Doubles), Legends, and Wheelchair division championships.
Also part of the two-week tournament will be the first-ever broadcast of middle weekend action on ABC and the 100th Anniversary of Centre Court Ceremony.
ESPN’s Wimbledon 2022 Programming
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network(s)
|Event
|Mon, June 27 – Sun, July 10
|Daily, starting at 6 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN3
|All 18 Courts, all day
|Mon, June 27
|6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|First Round
|6 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Tue, June 28
|6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|First Round
|6 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Wed, June 29
|6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Second Round
|6 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Thu, June 30
|6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Second Round
|6 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri, July 1
|6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Third Round
|Sat, July 2
|7 – 8 a.m.
|ESPN
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Third Round
|1 – 4 p.m.
|ABC
|Sun, July 3
|6 – 9 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Round of 16
|7 – 8 a.m.
|ESPN
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Round of 16
|1 – 4 p.m.
|ABC
|Mon, July 4
|6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Round of 16, No.1 Court & others
|6 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Round of 16, Centre Court
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tue, July 5
|8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Ladies’ Quarterfinals, Centre Court
|8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Ladies’ Quarterfinals, No.1 Court
|8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Ladies’ Quarterfinals, Centre Court
|Wed, July 6
|8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals, Centre Court
|8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals, No.1 Court
|8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals, Centre Court
|Thu, July 7
|7 – 8 a.m.
|ESPN
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Ladies’ Semifinals
|8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|1 – 2:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Mixed Doubles Championship
|Fri, July 8
|7 – 8 a.m.
|ESPN
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|ESPN
|Gentlemen’s Semifinals
|8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Sat, July 9
|8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|ESPN
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show
|9 – 11:30 a.m. a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Ladies’ Championship
|11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship
|3 – 6 p.m.
|ABC
|Encore Presentation: Ladies’ Championship
|Sun, July 10
|8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|ESPN
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|8:30 – 9 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|ESPN
|Gentlemen’s Championship
|9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|12 – 3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Ladies’ Doubles Championship
|3 – 6 p.m.
|ABC
|Encore Presentation: Gentlemen’s’ Championship
