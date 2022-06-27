 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Tennis Championships Live for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

Order up some strawberries and cream and settle in for a thrilling fortnight of tennis action as The Championships, Wimbledon return to the All England Lawn Tennis Club beginning on Monday, June 27 and running through Sunday, July 10. The ESPN family of networks will broadcast over 600 matches from all 18 courts and you can watch it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The Championships, Wimbledon 2022

About The Championships, Wimbledon 2022

For the first time since 2019, the All England Lawn Tennis Club will host The Championships, Wimbledon at full capacity, but even if you can’t be in all white in London to watch the action, the worldwide leader in sports has you covered with an unprecedented 1,500 hours of coverage over the two weeks of Wimbledon.

Coming into the tournament, defending Gentleman’s champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed while last year’s Ladies champion Ashleigh Barty retired from tennis in March, despite being the No. 1 player in the world at the time. Current Women’s World No. 1 Iga Swiatek holds the top seed in the Ladies’ draw at Wimbledon this year.

While Barty will not be on the court for the tournament, the biggest name perhaps in the history of tennis will be, as Serena Williams returns to grand slam tennis for the first time in over a year.

ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN3 will combine to broadcast over 600 matches with ESPN+ offering coverage from multiple courts all day of the Gentlemen’s, Ladies’, Boys’ and Girls’ (Singles and Doubles), Legends, and Wheelchair division championships.

Also part of the two-week tournament will be the first-ever broadcast of middle weekend action on ABC and the 100th Anniversary of Centre Court Ceremony.

ESPN’s Wimbledon 2022 Programming

Date Time (ET) Network(s) Event
Mon, June 27 – Sun, July 10 Daily, starting at 6 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN3 All 18 Courts, all day
Mon, June 27 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ESPN First Round
6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes
Tue, June 28 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ESPN First Round
6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes
Wed, June 29 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ESPN Second Round
6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes
Thu, June 30 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ESPN Second Round
6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes
Fri, July 1 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ESPN Third Round
Sat, July 2 7 – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Third Round
1 – 4 p.m. ABC
Sun, July 3 6 – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16
7 – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Round of 16
1 – 4 p.m. ABC
Mon, July 4 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN2 Round of 16, No.1 Court & others
6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16, Centre Court
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN
Tue, July 5 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Ladies’ Quarterfinals, Centre Court
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 Ladies’ Quarterfinals, No.1 Court
8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Quarterfinals, Centre Court
Wed, July 6 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals, Centre Court
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN2 Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals, No.1 Court
8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Quarterfinals, Centre Court
Thu, July 7 7 – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Ladies’ Semifinals
8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Deportes
1 – 2:30 p.m. ESPN Mixed Doubles Championship
Fri, July 8 7 – 8 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon
8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN Gentlemen’s Semifinals
8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes
Sat, July 9 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show
9 – 11:30 a.m. a.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship
11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship
3 – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation: Ladies’ Championship
Sun, July 10 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. ESPN Breakfast at Wimbledon
8:30 – 9 a.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN Gentlemen’s Championship
9 a.m.- 1 p.m. ESPN Deportes
12 – 3 p.m. ESPN Ladies’ Doubles Championship
3 – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation: Gentlemen’s’ Championship
All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Celebrate Centre Court's 100th Anniversary:

