How to Watch 2022 Women’s College Soccer Conference Championships Live Without Cable

The college women's soccer season is wrapping up this weekend, and the ESPN family of networks wants to make sure you don't miss a single second of championship action! Each conference is holding its championship game on Nov. 5 or 6, and many of them will be available to stream exclusively via ESPN+.

How to Watch 2022 Women’s College Soccer Conference Championships

About 2022 Women’s College Soccer Championships

ESPN networks will once again be home to an industry-leading slate of women’s college soccer conference championships, with nearly 20 championship matches available Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. ESPNU, SEC Network and ESPN+ are set to showcase some of the best teams in collegiate women’s soccer during championship weekend. Check out a full schedule of the weekend’s action!

Date Time (ET) Championship Network Sat, Nov 5 2 p.m. Horizon League Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. SoCon Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Sun, Nov 6 TBD MAAC Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Noon ACC Women’s Soccer Championship, called by Jenn Hildreth and Lori Lindsey ESPNU Noon Atlantic Ten Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. American Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Championship, called by Ariya Massoudi and Kacey White ESPNEWS/ESPN+ 1 p.m. Big South Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. MAC Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big 12 Conference Women’s Soccer Championship, called by Lincoln Rose and Jessica Stamp ESPNU 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Soccer Championship, called by Mike Watts and Jill Loyden SEC Network 2 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southland Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 3 p.m. WAC Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 4 p.m. Big West Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+

How to Stream 2022 Women’s College Soccer Conference Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Women's College Soccer Conference Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.