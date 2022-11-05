How to Watch 2022 Women’s College Soccer Conference Championships Live Without Cable
The college women's soccer season is wrapping up this weekend, and the ESPN family of networks wants to make sure you don't miss a single second of championship action! Each conference is holding its championship game on Nov. 5 or 6, and many of them will be available to stream exclusively via ESPN+.
- When: Starts Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2pm ET
- TV: ESPNU/ESPN+/SEC Network
Stream: Watch with ESPN+
About 2022 Women’s College Soccer Championships
ESPN networks will once again be home to an industry-leading slate of women’s college soccer conference championships, with nearly 20 championship matches available Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. ESPNU, SEC Network and ESPN+ are set to showcase some of the best teams in collegiate women’s soccer during championship weekend. Check out a full schedule of the weekend’s action!
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Championship
|Network
|Sat, Nov 5
|2 p.m.
|Horizon League Conference Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SoCon Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 6
|TBD
|MAAC Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|Noon
|ACC Women’s Soccer Championship, called by Jenn Hildreth and Lori Lindsey
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Atlantic Ten Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Championship, called by Ariya Massoudi and Kacey White
|ESPNEWS/ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Big South Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|MAC Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Big 12 Conference Women’s Soccer Championship, called by Lincoln Rose and Jessica Stamp
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Soccer Championship, called by Mike Watts and Jill Loyden
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Big Sky Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southland Conference Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|WAC Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Big West Conference Women’s Soccer Championship
|ESPN+
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Women's College Soccer Conference Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|$9.99
|ESPNU
|≥ $89.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|-
|SEC Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•