 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+ ESPNU SEC Network

How to Watch 2022 Women’s College Soccer Conference Championships Live Without Cable

David Satin

The college women’s soccer season is wrapping up this weekend, and the ESPN family of networks wants to make sure you don’t miss a single second of championship action! Each conference is holding its championship game on Nov. 5 or 6, and many of them will be available to stream exclusively via ESPN+. Check below for a full schedule of the weekend’s games, and make sure you’ve got a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) so you can watch them all!

How to Watch 2022 Women’s College Soccer Conference Championships

About 2022 Women’s College Soccer Championships

ESPN networks will once again be home to an industry-leading slate of women’s college soccer conference championships, with nearly 20 championship matches available Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. ESPNU, SEC Network and ESPN+ are set to showcase some of the best teams in collegiate women’s soccer during championship weekend. Check out a full schedule of the weekend’s action!

Date Time (ET) Championship Network
Sat, Nov 5 2 p.m. Horizon League Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
2 p.m. SoCon Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
Sun, Nov 6 TBD MAAC Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
Noon ACC Women’s Soccer Championship, called by Jenn Hildreth and Lori Lindsey ESPNU
Noon Atlantic Ten Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
1 p.m. American Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Championship, called by Ariya Massoudi and Kacey White ESPNEWS/ESPN+
1 p.m. Big South Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
1 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
1 p.m. MAC Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
2 p.m. Big 12 Conference Women’s Soccer Championship, called by Lincoln Rose and Jessica Stamp ESPNU
2 p.m. SEC Women’s Soccer Championship, called by Mike Watts and Jill Loyden SEC Network
2 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
2 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
2 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
2 p.m. Southland Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
2 p.m. Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
3 p.m. WAC Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
4 p.m. Big West Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+

How to Stream 2022 Women’s College Soccer Conference Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Women’s College Soccer Conference Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$9.99
ESPNU≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		--
SEC Network≥ $89.99-^
$11		--
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU and SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPNU and SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU and SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU and SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.