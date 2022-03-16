How to Watch the 2022 Women’s NCAA March Madness “First Four” Games Live For Free Without Cable

Just like the men’s side, the first four games of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will be the “First Four” in which the lowest-rated at-large selections play for two spots in the traditional round of 64 while the bottom automatic qualifiers do the same. The teams fighting for those spots this year are the Florida State Seminoles, Dayton Flyers, DePaul Blue Demons, and the Howard Bison. You can see which four teams start their tournament off with a W this Wednesday, March 16 on ESPNU and on Thursday, March 17 on ESPN2.

How to Watch the Women’s NCAA March Madness “First Four” Games Live For Free Without Cable

When: Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m ET

Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m ET TV: ESPNU, ESPN2

About the Women’s NCAA March Madness First Four

For the first time ever, the women’s March Madness tournament will feature a “First Four” round of games. Both the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and the Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee supported the expansion, which brings participation opportunities for the women’s tournament in line with the men’s event.

The last four at-large teams and teams seeded 65 through 68 will compete in opening-round games prior to the start of the first and second rounds of the championship. Opening round games in 2022 will take place at four of the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16, with one game played per site, with two games played on both Wednesday, March 16, and two Thursday, March 17.

Winners of the opening-round games will advance to first-round play on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, respectively, at the same hosting site location. The championship will culminate at the 2022 Women’s Final Four to be played on April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Schedule

Wednesday, March 16 (ESPNU)

No. 16 Incarnate Word vs. No. 16 Howard — 7 p.m. ET

No. 11 DePaul vs. No. 11 Dayton — 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 17 (ESPN2)

No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 Longwood — 7 p.m. ET

No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 11 Missouri State — 9 p.m. ET

