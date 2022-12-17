How to Watch 2022 World Cup Championship Match, Argentina vs. France, Live for Free Without Cable

It all comes down to this. Two teams remain in the 2022 World Cup and they will face off on Sunday on FOX. Argentina — led by Lionel Messi — seems like a team of destiny entering the final. However, they will be taking on France, who has been an unstoppable juggernaut throughout the tournament. Led by Kylian Mbappe, the French have battled through injuries to find themselves one win away from repeating as champions. You can watch the 2022 World Cup Finals this Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. ET with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Argentina certainly seems like they are fated to win this World Cup. Messi has been exceptional on a stage where he’s usually struggled, as he’s been able to set up big plays and put the ball in the back of the net in every match. Messi is currently tied for the tournament lead in goals (5) and leads the tourney outright in chances created (15).

The man Messi is tied with for tournament goals just so happens to play for the opposing side. Kylian Mbappe, Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate, had been on fire throughout this tournament and has managed to put 5 goals of his own through the back of the net. France has dealt with injuries, most notably with another great striker in Karim Benzema, to make to a second-straight final. France can be the first repeat champions since Pele’s Brazil sides back in 1958 and ‘62.

