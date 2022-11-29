How to Watch 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Live Without Cable

Grab your boots and your best nylon ropes, rodeo fans! The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is coming to the Cowboy Channel starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Wrangler NFR returns to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Dec. 1-10 with the opening ceremonies beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The coverage will feature the top 120 contestants in the world for a 10-day competition to determine the winners of the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle and a share of the $10.9 million purse. You can watch the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream the Cowboy Channel, which is included in their "Heartland Extra" pack.

Although most events can be seen on the Cowboy Channel, to watch wall-to-wall coverage of every event, fans will need a special pass to Cowboy Channel+ for $99.99.

About 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

The smaller the number, the higher the honor when it comes to back numbers at the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The ProRodeo athletes who qualify for the NFR are assigned a back number based on the amount of money earned throughout the regular season, and the back numbers for the 2022 Wrangler NFR have been made official along with the 2022 PRCA | RAM World Standings with the completion of the annual audit.

Check below for a full broadcast schedule of events associated with the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from Las Vegas!

Date Event Time (ET) Network Nov.29 Wrangler NFR 4 p.m. Wrangler Network Nov.30 Wrangler NFR 4 p.m. Wrangler Network Dec. 1 Day 1 Coverage 8:45 p.m. TCC/TCC+ Dec. 2 Day 2 Coverage 8:45 p.m. TCC/TCC+ Dec. 3 Day 3 Coverage 8:45 p.m. TCC/TCC+ Dec. 4 Day 4 Coverage 8:45 p.m. TCC/TCC+ Dec. 5 Day 5 Coverage 8:45 p.m. TCC/TCC+ Dec. 6 Day 6 Coverage 8:45 p.m. TCC/TCC+ Dec. 7 Day 7 Coverage 8:45 p.m. TCC/TCC+ Dec. 8 Day 8 Coverage 8:45 p.m. TCC/TCC+ Dec. 9 Day 9 Coverage 8:45 p.m. TCC/TCC+ Dec. 10 Day 10 Coverage 8:45 p.m. TCC/TCC+

Daily Coverage Before and After the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Action:

Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET | Back Number Ceremony

The PRCA Back Number Ceremony introduces every Wrangler National Finals Rodeo contestant, presenting each qualifier with their coveted back number and signifying their qualification to the Finals.

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. ET | PRCA Awards Ceremony

The annual PRCA Awards Banquet honors the top contract personnel in the sport for their dedication and devotion to ProRodeo. From timers to stock contractors to secretaries and more, the best of the best are rewarded by the recognition of their peers with a banquet in their honor.

Thursday, Dec. 1 – Saturday, Dec. 10 at 12 noon ET | WSR: Morning Edition

The NFR Special Edition of Western Sports Round-Up is live on location at the Thomas and Mack in Las Vegas, reporting on all the western sports and rodeo action happening not only in Las Vegas, but across the country.

Daily at 3:30 p.m. ET | “Outside the Barrel with Flint Rassmussen”

Live talk show hosted by famous barrel man, Flint Rasmussen, broadcasts live every day from the Live Stage at The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas inside the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Daily at 4:30 p.m. ET | NFR Tailgate Party

Join The Cowboy Channel NFR Tailgate Party live from the Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas Live Stage inside the Las Vegas Convention Center – with daily appearances by special guests.

Daily at 7:00 p.m. ET | “Western Sports Round-Up”

The NFR Special Edition of Western Sports Round-Up is live on location at the Thomas and Mack in Las Vegas, reporting on all the western sports and rodeo action happening not only in Las Vegas, but across the country.

Daily at 8:00 p.m. ET | NFR Pre-Show

Live from the Thomas & Mack Center, Justin McKee and daily special guests breakdown what to expect for the Round 1 NFR performance.

Daily at 8:45 p.m. | Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Live coverage of Rounds 1–10 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Featuring the top 119 contestants in the world for a 10-day competition to determine the winners of the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle and a share of the $10.257 million purse.

Daily at 11:30 p.m. ET | “Western Sports Round-Up” NFR Post-Show

Following Round 10 on Saturday, Dec. 10, the NFR Post-Show will begin at 12:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The NFR Special Edition of “Western Sports Round-Up” is live on location at the Thomas and Mack in Las Vegas, reporting on all the western sports and rodeo action happening not only in Las Vegas, but across the country.

Daily at 12:30 a.m. ET | Buckle Presentation

Celebrate the evening’s winners live in Las Vegas from the South Point Hotel and Casino as these cowboys and cowgirls are presented with their Montana Silversmiths buckles in front of a live audience.

