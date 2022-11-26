 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

WWE’s Survivor Series returns to its hometown of Boston, Mas. for the 2022 installment, “Survivor Series: WarGames” on Peacock. This year’s Survivor Series premium live event combines the team-based combat of Survivor Series with War Games’ patented steel cage and increased violence. We’ll see a women’s and a men’s WarGames match, plus some team-up action between the OC and Judgement Day, along with some regular-old singles matches. You can check out all the action this Saturday, Nov. 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock, which you can get for just $0.99/mo. for your next 12 months.

How to Watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

For a limited time, you can get Peacock for just $0.99 a month for 12 months, meaning you can watch every WWE PPV for just $12 for the next year.

About WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

This will be the first time that Survivor Series and War Games, two team-focused WWE gimmicks, will combine as one. This may truly mark the end of an era in WWE programming, where Survivor Series focuses less on generic brand supremacy and moves back to team-based, storyline-driven matches the match was originally known for. Only now, it will all take place under a steel cage.

2022 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Match Card

Matches* Stipulations
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs. Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) Men’s WarGames match
Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBA vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley Women’s WarGames match
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship
AJ Styles (with The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) and Mia Yim) vs. Finn Bálor (with The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley)) Singles match
  • All matches subject to change

    Can You Stream ‘WWE Survivor Series’ For Free?

    Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial. To watch “WWE Survivor Series” and other Peacock original series, you will have to sign up for a paid subscription.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘WWE Survivor Series’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    peacocktv.com

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.

    Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

    The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

    Sign Up
    $4.99+ / month
    peacocktv.com

    Get Peacock Premium for JUST $0.99 a Month For 12 Months with Code: SAVEBIG. Limited Time Offer. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

Brace yourself for the unpredictable brutality of WarGames:

