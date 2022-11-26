How to Watch 2022 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Without Cable

WWE’s Survivor Series returns to its hometown of Boston, Mas. for the 2022 installment, “Survivor Series: WarGames” on Peacock. This year’s Survivor Series premium live event combines the team-based combat of Survivor Series with War Games’ patented steel cage and increased violence. We’ll see a women’s and a men’s WarGames match, plus some team-up action between the OC and Judgement Day, along with some regular-old singles matches. You can check out all the action this Saturday, Nov. 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock, which you can get for just $0.99/mo. for your next 12 months.

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Peacock

About WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

This will be the first time that Survivor Series and War Games, two team-focused WWE gimmicks, will combine as one. This may truly mark the end of an era in WWE programming, where Survivor Series focuses less on generic brand supremacy and moves back to team-based, storyline-driven matches the match was originally known for. Only now, it will all take place under a steel cage.

2022 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Match Card

Matches* Stipulations The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs. Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) Men’s WarGames match Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBA vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley Women’s WarGames match Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship AJ Styles (with The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) and Mia Yim) vs. Finn Bálor (with The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley)) Singles match

