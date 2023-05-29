 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 2023 National Lacrosse League Finals Finals Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The National Lacross League Finals are set and feature two familiar faces from last year. The action will take place on ESPNU and ESPN2 starting on Saturday, May 28. The defending champion Colorado Mammoth yet again takes on the Eastern Division champions, the Buffalo Bandits to decide the 2023 NLL champion. You can watch all the NLL action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NLL Finals

About the 2023 National Lacrosse League Finals

Last season ended with the Colorado Mammoth on a float as champions, parading alongside the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, who also won their league’s championship. While Denver likely won’t have a parade should the Mammoth win this year, the boys in burgundy and black have a chance to make history. They can be the first NLL club to repeat as champions since 2015-16 when the Rush won the title. Finals MVP and top goalie Dillon Ward returns to guard the goal for the Mammoth.

Meanwhile, the Bandits are out to avenge last season’s loss and win their first championship since 2008. To do so, they’ll need former league MVP Dhane Smith to put some balls in the net, although his teammates Josh Byrne and Chris Cloutier have been red-hot throughout the postseason. Both enter the Finals with 11 goals, and Byrne has a commanding 26 points during these playoffs.

2023 National Lacrosse League Finals Schedule

Game Day Time ET Network
Game 1 Saturday, May 27 7 p.m. ESPNU
Game 2 Monday, May 29 4 p.m. ESPN2
Game 3
(if necessary)		 Saturday, June 3 TBA ESPN+

How to Stream the 2023 NLL Finals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NLL Finals live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Colorado Mammoth vs Buffalo Bandits | NLL Finals Game 1

