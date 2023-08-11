 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023-24 English Premier League Soccer Season Live Without Cable

David Satin

One of the top soccer leagues in the entire world is preparing to launch its 2023-24 campaign. That’s the English Premier League, which gets underway on Friday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, USA Network, Telemundo,Universo, (Spanish-language) and Peacock. These channels will host EPL matches all season long, so if you don’t want to worry about missing a second of coverage, you’ll want a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch 2023-24 English Premier League Soccer Season

About 2023-24 English Premier League Soccer Season

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City will face newly-promoted Burnley in the 2023 English Premier League season debut. Man City is chasing an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League championship, but the club will have a target on its back as the rest of the league tries everything it can do to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City were the three teams relegated to the English Football League after the conclusion of the 2022-23 EPL campaign. Sheffield United and Luton Town join Burnley in promotion; Luton Town is headed to the Premier League for the first time ever in 2023. All 2023-24 English Premier League soccer games will air on NBC, USA Network, Telemundo, Universo or Peacock. Spanish-language viewers will also be able to stream EPL games on Peacock on-demand. Check out the full schedule of EPL games for the month of August below.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform
Fri., Aug. 11 3 p.m. Burnley v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo
Sat., Aug. 12 7:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest Peacock
Sat., Aug. 12 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. West Ham Peacock
Sat., Aug. 12 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Luton Town Peacock
Sat., Aug. 12 10 a.m. Everton v. Fulham Peacock
Sat., Aug. 12 10 a.m. Sheffield United v. Crystal Palace Peacock
Sat., Aug. 12 12:30 p.m. Newcastle v. Aston Villa NBC, Peacock, Universo
Sun., Aug. 13 9 a.m. Brentford v. Tottenham Peacock
Sun., Aug. 13 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Liverpool Peacock
Mon., Aug. 14 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo
Fri., Aug. 18 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Sheffield United USA Network
Sat., Aug. 19 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Bournemouth USA Network, Telemundo
Sat., Aug. 19 10 a.m. Fulham v. Brentford Peacock
Sat., Aug. 19 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock
Sat., Aug. 19 12:30 p.m. Tottenham v. Manchester United NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Sat., Aug. 19 3 p.m. Manchester City v. Newcastle Peacock
Sun., Aug. 20 9 a.m. Aston Villa v. Everton USA Network
Sun., Aug. 20 11:30 a.m. West Ham v. Chelsea USA Network, Telemundo
Mon., Aug. 21 3 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Arsenal Peacock
Fri., Aug. 25 3 p.m. Chelsea v. Luton Town Peacock
Sat., Aug. 26 7:30 a.m. Bournemouth v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo
Sat., Aug. 26 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Fulham USA Network, Universo
Sat., Aug. 26 10 a.m. Brentford v. Crystal Palace Peacock
Sat., Aug. 26 10 a.m. Everton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock
Sat., Aug. 26 10 a.m. Manchester United v. Nottingham Forest Peacock
Sat., Aug. 26 12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Ham NBC, Peacock, Universo
Sun., Aug. 27 9 a.m. Sheffield United v. Manchester City USA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Aug. 27 9 a.m. Burnley v. Aston Villa Peacock
Sun., Aug. 27 11:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Liverpool USA Network, Telemundo

How to Stream 2023-24 English Premier League Soccer Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 English Premier League Soccer Season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC--
USA Network--
Telemundo---
Universo^
$15 (≥ $109.99)		^
$5		--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, and Telemundo + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: Universo

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, and Telemundo + 33 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Español
Includes: Telemundo and Universo

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: Universo

Watch a Promo for 2023-24 English Premier League Season

