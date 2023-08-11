How to Watch 2023-24 English Premier League Soccer Season Live Without Cable
One of the top soccer leagues in the entire world is preparing to launch its 2023-24 campaign. That’s the English Premier League, which gets underway on Friday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, USA Network, Telemundo,Universo, (Spanish-language) and Peacock. These channels will host EPL matches all season long, so if you don’t want to worry about missing a second of coverage, you’ll want a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.
How to Watch 2023-24 English Premier League Soccer Season
- When: Starts Friday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC, USA Network, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.
About 2023-24 English Premier League Soccer Season
Defending Premier League champions Manchester City will face newly-promoted Burnley in the 2023 English Premier League season debut. Man City is chasing an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League championship, but the club will have a target on its back as the rest of the league tries everything it can do to make sure that doesn’t happen.
Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City were the three teams relegated to the English Football League after the conclusion of the 2022-23 EPL campaign. Sheffield United and Luton Town join Burnley in promotion; Luton Town is headed to the Premier League for the first time ever in 2023. All 2023-24 English Premier League soccer games will air on NBC, USA Network, Telemundo, Universo or Peacock. Spanish-language viewers will also be able to stream EPL games on Peacock on-demand. Check out the full schedule of EPL games for the month of August below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Fri., Aug. 11
|3 p.m.
|Burnley v. Manchester City
|USA Network, Universo
|Sat., Aug. 12
|7:30 a.m.
|Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 12
|10 a.m.
|Bournemouth v. West Ham
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 12
|10 a.m.
|Brighton & Hove Albion v. Luton Town
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 12
|10 a.m.
|Everton v. Fulham
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 12
|10 a.m.
|Sheffield United v. Crystal Palace
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 12
|12:30 p.m.
|Newcastle v. Aston Villa
|NBC, Peacock, Universo
|Sun., Aug. 13
|9 a.m.
|Brentford v. Tottenham
|Peacock
|Sun., Aug. 13
|11:30 a.m.
|Chelsea v. Liverpool
|Peacock
|Mon., Aug. 14
|3 p.m.
|Manchester United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
|USA Network, Universo
|Fri., Aug. 18
|3 p.m.
|Nottingham Forest v. Sheffield United
|USA Network
|Sat., Aug. 19
|10 a.m.
|Liverpool v. Bournemouth
|USA Network, Telemundo
|Sat., Aug. 19
|10 a.m.
|Fulham v. Brentford
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 19
|10 a.m.
|Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brighton & Hove Albion
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 19
|12:30 p.m.
|Tottenham v. Manchester United
|NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
|Sat., Aug. 19
|3 p.m.
|Manchester City v. Newcastle
|Peacock
|Sun., Aug. 20
|9 a.m.
|Aston Villa v. Everton
|USA Network
|Sun., Aug. 20
|11:30 a.m.
|West Ham v. Chelsea
|USA Network, Telemundo
|Mon., Aug. 21
|3 p.m.
|Crystal Palace v. Arsenal
|Peacock
|Fri., Aug. 25
|3 p.m.
|Chelsea v. Luton Town
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 26
|7:30 a.m.
|Bournemouth v. Tottenham
|USA Network, Universo
|Sat., Aug. 26
|10 a.m.
|Arsenal v. Fulham
|USA Network, Universo
|Sat., Aug. 26
|10 a.m.
|Brentford v. Crystal Palace
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 26
|10 a.m.
|Everton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 26
|10 a.m.
|Manchester United v. Nottingham Forest
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 26
|12:30 p.m.
|Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Ham
|NBC, Peacock, Universo
|Sun., Aug. 27
|9 a.m.
|Sheffield United v. Manchester City
|USA Network, Telemundo
|Sun., Aug. 27
|9 a.m.
|Burnley v. Aston Villa
|Peacock
|Sun., Aug. 27
|11:30 a.m.
|Newcastle v. Liverpool
|USA Network, Telemundo
How to Stream 2023-24 English Premier League Soccer Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 English Premier League Soccer Season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Telemundo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Universo
|^
$15 (≥ $109.99)
|•
|^
$5
|-
|-
|^
$6
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, and Telemundo + 32 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: Universo
Price: $74.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, and Telemundo + 33 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $15 Español
Includes: Telemundo and Universo