How to Watch 2023-24 English Premier League Soccer Season Live Without Cable

One of the top soccer leagues in the entire world is preparing to launch its 2023-24 campaign. That’s the English Premier League, which gets underway on Friday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, USA Network, Telemundo,Universo, (Spanish-language) and Peacock. These channels will host EPL matches all season long, so if you don’t want to worry about missing a second of coverage, you’ll want a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch 2023-24 English Premier League Soccer Season

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

About 2023-24 English Premier League Soccer Season

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City will face newly-promoted Burnley in the 2023 English Premier League season debut. Man City is chasing an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League championship, but the club will have a target on its back as the rest of the league tries everything it can do to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City were the three teams relegated to the English Football League after the conclusion of the 2022-23 EPL campaign. Sheffield United and Luton Town join Burnley in promotion; Luton Town is headed to the Premier League for the first time ever in 2023. All 2023-24 English Premier League soccer games will air on NBC, USA Network, Telemundo, Universo or Peacock. Spanish-language viewers will also be able to stream EPL games on Peacock on-demand. Check out the full schedule of EPL games for the month of August below.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Aug. 11 3 p.m. Burnley v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 12 7:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sat., Aug. 12 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. West Ham Peacock Sat., Aug. 12 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Luton Town Peacock Sat., Aug. 12 10 a.m. Everton v. Fulham Peacock Sat., Aug. 12 10 a.m. Sheffield United v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Aug. 12 12:30 p.m. Newcastle v. Aston Villa NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun., Aug. 13 9 a.m. Brentford v. Tottenham Peacock Sun., Aug. 13 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Liverpool Peacock Mon., Aug. 14 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Fri., Aug. 18 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Sheffield United USA Network Sat., Aug. 19 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Bournemouth USA Network, Telemundo Sat., Aug. 19 10 a.m. Fulham v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Aug. 19 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Aug. 19 12:30 p.m. Tottenham v. Manchester United NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sat., Aug. 19 3 p.m. Manchester City v. Newcastle Peacock Sun., Aug. 20 9 a.m. Aston Villa v. Everton USA Network Sun., Aug. 20 11:30 a.m. West Ham v. Chelsea USA Network, Telemundo Mon., Aug. 21 3 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Arsenal Peacock Fri., Aug. 25 3 p.m. Chelsea v. Luton Town Peacock Sat., Aug. 26 7:30 a.m. Bournemouth v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 26 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 26 10 a.m. Brentford v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Aug. 26 10 a.m. Everton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., Aug. 26 10 a.m. Manchester United v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sat., Aug. 26 12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Ham NBC, Peacock, Universo Sun., Aug. 27 9 a.m. Sheffield United v. Manchester City USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 27 9 a.m. Burnley v. Aston Villa Peacock Sun., Aug. 27 11:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Liverpool USA Network, Telemundo

How to Stream 2023-24 English Premier League Soccer Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 English Premier League Soccer Season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services