How to Watch 2023-24 LaLiga Soccer Season Live Without Cable
Spain’s top soccer league is about to get underway! The 2023-24 LaLiga soccer season begins on Friday, Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes for Spanish-language broadcasts and ESPN+. There will be 380 total matches in the upcoming LaLiga season, and every single one will be available for cord-cutters to stream on ESPN+. Watch there, or with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023-24 LaLiga Soccer Season
- When: Starts Friday, Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Stream: All matches of the 2023-24 LaLiga campaign will be available to stream live with a subscription to ESPN+.
About 2023-24 LaLiga Soccer Season
This will be the 93rd season of La Liga, the premier level of soccer competition in Spain. Elche, Espanyol, and Valladolid were the three teams relegated to the Segunda Division following the conclusion of last season, while Granada, Las Palmas, and Alaves have been promoted and will play in LaLiga this year.
ABC and ESPN will handle English-language broadcasting duties for LaLiga matches all season long, alongside coverage on ESPN+. ESPN Deportes will be the home of Spanish-language broadcasts of the league, but users can also stream matches on ESPN+ in Spanish. Reporters Graham Hunter, Sid Lowe, Alex Kirkland, Rodrigo Fáez, Sam Mardsen, and Moisés Llorens are headed to Spain to provide analysis, highlights, and daily news from LaLiga.
Check out a schedule of LaLiga’s Opening Weekend on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri., Aug. 11
|1:30 p.m.
|UD Almería vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3:30 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat., Aug. 12
|11 a.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3:30 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun., Aug. 13
|11 a.m.
|Celta Vigo vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3:30 p.m.
|Getafe vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Aug. 14
|1:30 p.m.
|Cadiz vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3:30 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Granada
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
How to Stream 2023-24 LaLiga Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023-24 LaLiga season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$9.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN Deportes
|^
$15
|•
|^
$5
|-
|^
$6
|-
|-
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $5 Deportes
Includes: ESPN Deportes
Add-on: $15 Español
Includes: ESPN Deportes
Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes
Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes + 24 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $6 International Sports Plus
Includes: ESPN Deportes
Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes