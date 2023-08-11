 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023-24 LaLiga Soccer Season Live Without Cable

David Satin

Spain’s top soccer league is about to get underway! The 2023-24 LaLiga soccer season begins on Friday, Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes for Spanish-language broadcasts and ESPN+. There will be 380 total matches in the upcoming LaLiga season, and every single one will be available for cord-cutters to stream on ESPN+. Watch there, or with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023-24 LaLiga Soccer Season

  • When: Starts Friday, Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Stream: All matches of the 2023-24 LaLiga campaign will be available to stream live with a subscription to ESPN+.

About 2023-24 LaLiga Soccer Season

This will be the 93rd season of La Liga, the premier level of soccer competition in Spain. Elche, Espanyol, and Valladolid were the three teams relegated to the Segunda Division following the conclusion of last season, while Granada, Las Palmas, and Alaves have been promoted and will play in LaLiga this year.

ABC and ESPN will handle English-language broadcasting duties for LaLiga matches all season long, alongside coverage on ESPN+. ESPN Deportes will be the home of Spanish-language broadcasts of the league, but users can also stream matches on ESPN+ in Spanish. Reporters Graham Hunter, Sid Lowe, Alex Kirkland, Rodrigo Fáez, Sam Mardsen, and Moisés Llorens are headed to Spain to provide analysis, highlights, and daily news from LaLiga.

Check out a schedule of LaLiga’s Opening Weekend on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ below.

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Fri., Aug. 11 1:30 p.m. UD Almería vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sat., Aug. 12 11 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
1:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sun., Aug. 13 11 a.m. Celta Vigo vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
1:30 p.m. Villarreal vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3:30 p.m. Getafe vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Mon, Aug. 14 1:30 p.m. Cadiz vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3:30 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Granada ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

How to Stream 2023-24 LaLiga Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023-24 LaLiga season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ABC---
ESPN---
ESPN Deportes^
$15		^
$5		-^
$6		---
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Deportes
Includes: ESPN Deportes

Add-on: $15 Español
Includes: ESPN Deportes

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 International Sports Plus
Includes: ESPN Deportes

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

What Are the Can't-Miss Matches of the 2023-24 LaLiga Season?

