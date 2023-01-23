How to Watch 2023 Academy Award Nominations Live Without Cable
The 2023 Academy Awards are growing closer! Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences votes on which movies deserve to be called the best of the previous year. But before they pick the winners, they have to announce the nominees, and just like last year the nominations will be streamed live on Disney+ on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Which movies and stars will be facing each other for the most prestigious award in American cinema this year? You can watch live with a Subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch 2023 Academy Award Nominations
- When: Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET
- TV: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+
About 2023 Academy Award Nominations
What’s Hollywood without a little pomp and circumstance? The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences loves the pageantry of its celebrated awards ceremony, and that pageantry begins with the announcement of its nominations. This year, Oscar-winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will host the nominations.
There are a total of 301 eligible to be nominated for an Academy Award this year. The big winners at the Golden Globes this year were the dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” (streaming on HBO Max), the trippy family-drama/action-comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (now available on SHOWTIME), and Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans” (not yet available to stream). Which movies will walk away with a big haul, and which will get the dreaded Oscar snub this year?
Can You Stream 2023 Academy Award Nominations For Free?
Sadly, no. The 2023 Academy Award nominations will stream exclusively on Disney+, which does not currently offer a free trial.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 Academy Award Nominations on Disney+?
Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
