How to Watch 2023 Academy Awards Live Online Without Cable
The 2023 movie awards season reaches its prestigious culmination on Sunday, March 12, when the 95th annual Academy Awards will be presented live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s ceremony, where films like “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and more will be among the contenders for the evening’s top prizes. Will your favorite film of the year take home an Oscar?
You can watch ABC with a five-day free subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. The cheapest monthly live-streaming option is Sling, or you could go with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. With Sling or Hulu Live TV, however, ABC is only available in select markets.
How to Watch the 2023 Academy Awards (Best Choice)
When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
TV: ABC
Stream: Watch live with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Or, if you are in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, or the San Francisco Bay area, we suggest the budget-friendly option of Sling:
About 2023 Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. Each year, its members vote on which films to celebrate with the highest honor achievable in the American film industry. Host Jimmy Kimmel is no stranger to emceeing this prestigious event, having previously performed the same duty in 2017 and 2018.
“Having Jimmy Kimmel return to host ‘The Oscars’ is a dream come true,” said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment. “As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor; and we know that he will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars. We love being the home of Hollywood’s biggest night and can’t wait to toast the success of this year’s cinema and storytelling.”
Can you watch 2023 Academy Awards for free?
Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ABC as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
You can watch 2023 Academy Awards with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.
What devices can you use to stream 2023 Academy Awards?
You can watch ABC on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
You can watch ABC on DIRECTV STREAM on the same devices too: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
What Are the 2023 Best Picture Nominees?
2023 Academy Awards Trailer
