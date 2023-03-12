How to Watch 2023 Academy Awards Preshow and Red Carpet Live Online Without Cable
The 2023 Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are officially here! Before the big event begins, your favorite stars will be making their way across the red carpet. Thanks to the preshow, “On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95,” viewers can watch the nominees arrive at the venue. This year looks a little bit different with a champagne-colored carpet instead. Throughout the day, there are many big moments in store, so be sure to tune in early and catch it all. The preshow airs live on ABC beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12.
You can watch ABC with a five-day free subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. The cheapest monthly live-streaming option is Sling, or you could go with fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. With Sling or Hulu + Live TV, however, ABC is only available in select markets.
How to Watch the 2023 Academy Awards (Best Choice)
When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Stream: Watch live with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Or, if you are in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, or the San Francisco Bay area, we suggest the budget-friendly option of Sling.
About 2023 Academy Awards Preshow and Red Carpet
During the preshow, viewers can watch the top nominees arrive at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. As they show off their over-the-top and stylish looks and prepare to walk away with awards, they will be interviewed live by the preshow’s hosts. The Academy Awards Preshow and Red Carpet are hosted by ABC News anchors Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson.
ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly also joins them, as does Kelley Carter of ESPN and ABC News. Hollywood experts, including Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis, and celebrity stylist Joe Zee, are also a part of the preshow.
At 8 p.m., the Academy Awards ceremony begins with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. Between the preshow and the ceremony, this is an all-day event that you won’t want to miss.
If you’re looking for more great films to watch, you can check out our guide to see how to watch all the previous Academy Awards Best Picture winners.
Can you watch 2023 Academy Awards Preshow and Red Carpet for free?
Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ABC as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
You can watch 2023 Academy Awards Preshow and Red Carpet with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.
What is the 2023 Academy Awards Preshow and Red Carpet episode schedule?
The Academy Awards Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
What devices can you use to stream 2023 Academy Awards Preshow and Red Carpet?
You can watch ABC on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
2023 Academy Awards Preshow and Red Carpet Trailer
-
ABC
ABC is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.