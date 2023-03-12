How to Watch 2023 Academy Awards Preshow and Red Carpet Live Online Without Cable

The 2023 Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are officially here! Before the big event begins, your favorite stars will be making their way across the red carpet. Thanks to the preshow, “On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95,” viewers can watch the nominees arrive at the venue. This year looks a little bit different with a champagne-colored carpet instead. Throughout the day, there are many big moments in store, so be sure to tune in early and catch it all. The preshow airs live on ABC beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12.

You can watch ABC with a five-day free subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. The cheapest monthly live-streaming option is Sling, or you could go with fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. With Sling or Hulu + Live TV, however, ABC is only available in select markets.

How to Watch the 2023 Academy Awards (Best Choice)

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch live with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Or, if you are in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, or the San Francisco Bay area, we suggest the budget-friendly option of Sling.