How to Watch 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable

Once again, one of the biggest nights in country music is finally here! The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards show airs live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas this week. It’s time to celebrate the best songs, artists, performances, and other highlights from the past year within the genre. This year’s exciting show is hosted by two icons, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. Don’t miss the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards will honor some of the top moments from within the genre. Throughout the action-packed evening, many big names in country music will take the stage. Look forward to performances by Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. Other favorite artists will also be a part of the entertaining event.

Leading the pack with the most nominations are HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell. Tune in live to see which of these stars are recognized for their hard work and major accomplishments. The award categories highlight the top solo artists, duos, bands, and newcomers. In addition, the ACM Awards will pay tribute to the best songs, albums, and production of the year.

Can you watch 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on Amazon Prime Video.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards?

You can watch Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards Trailer