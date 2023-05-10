How to Watch 2023 ACC Softball Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

The 2023 ACC Softball Tournament starts Wednesday, May 10 on ACC Network and ESPN2. Blue chip athletic programs like Duke, Clemson, Florida State and more will compete for the chance at an automatic NCAA softball tournament bid. The Florida State Seminoles are the team to beat after going 22-2 in the regular season, but will they be crowned tournament champions, as well? Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) to find out!

The Syracuse Orange and the Virgina Cavaliers will kick off the ACC Softball Championship with a 1 p.m. start on Wednesday, followed by No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Georgia Tech earned the last spot in the championship after Pitt swept NC State during the last weekend of play.

No. 4 Louisville will face No. 5 Virginia Tech on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in quarterfinal play. Duke earned its second consecutive No. 2 seed and will play the winner of Georgia Tech and Notre Dame on Thursday at 5 p.m. Clemson, the No. 3 seed, is slated to play No. 6 North Carolina in the final game of the day at 7:30 p.m.

The 2023 ACC Softball Championship will continue with Friday’s semifinals at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and will conclude with Saturday’s championship game at 1 p.m.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Wednesday, May 10 1 p.m. Game 1: No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 9 Syracuse ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Game 2: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Georgia Tech ACC Network Thursday, May 11 11 a.m. Game 3: No. 1 Florida State vs. Winner Game 1 ACC Network 1:30 p.m. Game 4: No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 5 Virginia Tech ACC Network 5 p.m. Game 5: No. 2 Duke vs. Winner Game 2 ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Game 6: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 6 North Carolina ACC Network Friday, May 12 1 p.m. Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 ACC Network Saturday, May 13 1 p.m. Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 ESPN2

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 ACC Softball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

