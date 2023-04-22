How to Watch 2023 Alabama Spring Football Game Live Without Cable

Roll Tide! The college football season may still be a few months away, but the Crimson Tide don’t think its fans should have to wait to see their favorite players in action. The school’s annual spring football game will be played Saturday, April 22 on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. If you want to see one of the top programs in the country back on the gridiron before the season starts, you’ll need a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

The Alabama spring football game is an annual tradition, one Crimson Tide fans affectionately refer to as A-Day. It’s a joyous time for celebrating the end of winter and the beginning of spring, and symbolically saying goodbye to departing players while welcoming new faces in.

The game will pit brother against brother, since like all other spring football games it is an intra-squad matchup. It’ll be crimson against white, and since Alabama is one of the blue-chip football programs in the United States, the game will likely be a better contest than many of its regular season matchups will be.

Players like Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. have left to chase their NFL destinies. But there are plenty of stars waiting in the wings for the school like Ty Simpson, Jase McClellan and many others. It’s their time to shine now, and they’ll get a chance to showcase what they can do on Saturday, April 22.

