How to Watch 2023 Asia Cup International Cricket Competition Live Without Cable

David Satin

One of the top global cricket competitions of 2023 starts this week! The 2023 Asia Cup begins Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 4:30 a.m. ET, and fans in the United States will be able to watch exclusively on ESPN+. Matches will be available to stream in both English and Hindi, and ESPN+ will offer comprehensive coverage of all matches of the tournament. You can watch the 2023 Asia Cup exclusively with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch the 2023 Cricket Asia Cup

About 2023 Asia Cup

The Asia Cup was founded in 1983 and has been played approximately every two years since. The 2023 edition of the tournament features six teams: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Play begins with a round of 13 One Day International format matches, before switching to Super 4s in the second round. The best two teams from the Super 4 round will advance to the championship.

Each match of the competition will be followed by a 30-minute show dedicated to highlights and analysis.

For a complete broadcast schedule of the 2023 Asia Cup, check below.

Date Coverage Begins (ET) Round Matchup
Wednesday, Aug. 30 4:30 a.m. Round 1- ODI Round Robin Nepal vs. Pakistan
Thursday, Aug. 31 4:30 a.m. Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh
Saturday, Sept. 2 4:30 a.m. India vs. Pakistan
Sunday, Sept. 3 4:30 a.m. Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh
Monday, Sept. 4 4:30 a.m. Nepal vs. India
Tuesday, Sept. 5 4:30 a.m. Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka
Wednesday, Sept. 6 4:30 a.m. Round 2-Super 4s TBD
Saturday, Sept. 9 4:30 a.m. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 10 4:30 a.m. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 12 4:30 a.m. TBD
Thursday, Sept. 14 4:30 a.m. TBD
Friday, Sept. 15 4:30 a.m. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 17 4:30 a.m. Championship Final TBD

Can You Stream the 2023 Asia Cup for Free?

Not this year. The 2023 Asia Cup will be exclusively available on ESPN+, which does not offer a free trial to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the 2023 Asia Cup on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

