How to Watch 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship Game Live For Free Without Cable

There’s only one game left in the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball tournament: the final. The championship game will pit VCU/St. Louis against Dayton/Fordham on Sunday, March 12 on CBS and Paramount+, with a trip to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on the line. For one team the game will result in unbridled joy; the other will face an anxious wait on Selection Sunday to see if they’ll make it to March Madness. You can watch the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball championship game with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

The VCU Rams entered the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, and the squad has certainly lived up to that billing. The team shot 57.4% from the floor and never trailed in its quarterfinal game against Davidson. The team was also able to take care of business agains No. 4 seeded St. Louis in the semifinals, and now faces just one more test before it can sign up for March Madness.

St. Louis rode the hot shooting of Gibson Jimerson to an 82-54 win over George Mason in the first round of the tournament. As if that wasn’t enough, the team outdid itself by taking down No. 1 overall conference seed VCU in the semis, proof that this team has no fear and no willingness to be intimidated as it heads into the championship game.

But they’ll still have to get past Dayton/Fordham. Fordham had a few scary moments in its first round matchup with No. 11 seed La Salle on Thursday night, but bounced back nicely in a semifinals win against Dayton. Darius Quisenberry’s team is hoping that momentum will carry over, and carry the team past VCU/St. Louis on the way to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament.

No. 2 seeded Dayton had its hands full with No. 10 seed St. Joseph in the first round of the tournament, before pulling away in the final moments for a 60-54 win. Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes will need to be on the top of their games against VCU/St. Louis, even with the added confidence of having beaten Fordham in the semifinals.

