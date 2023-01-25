How to Watch 2023 Australian Open Men’s and Women’s Semifinals Live Online Without Cable

Things are getting serious down under as the [Australian Open] moves into its final weekend beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 3:30 a.m. ET. ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the Australian Open 2023 semifinals as No. 22 Elena Rybakina takes on No. 24 Victoria Azarenka and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka faces unseeded Magda Linette on the women’s side. Then, later in the day, No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas battles No. 18 Karen Khachanov and early on Friday, Jan. 27 No. 1 Novak Djokovic squares off with American Tommy Paul. You can watch ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 Australian Open Men's and Women's Semifinals

The Australian Open semis mark the end of the first major tennis event of the season, and this year the eight players remaining come from all throughout the tournament’s draw. Both the men’s and women’s side will see an unseeded player take to the court one win away from the finals.

Fifth-seeded Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka is the highest-ranked woman still alive as she will take on unseeded Polish player Magda Linette in the second of Thursday’s semis. The other women’s match will see Kazakhstani player Elena Rybakina, the tourney’s No. 22 seed, take on No. 24 Victoria Azarenka from Belarus. If Sabalenka and Azarenka both advance, we could have an all-Belarusian battle on the blue Australian Open court this Saturday.

On the men’s side of the AO semifinals, No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece will face battles 18th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov. Then early on Friday (in the United States at least) top-seeded Serb Novak Djokovic will face unseeded American Tommy Paul. Fortunately for the Australian Open line judges, Tommy is no relation to YouTubers turned boxers and mixed martial artists Logan and Jake Paul.

The temperature at Australian Open 2023 should be fairly moderate for the semifinals, reaching a very nice high of 69°. However, the temps are forecasted to reach as high as 94° on Saturday for the women’s final before falling back down to 71° for the men’s finale on Sunday.

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format Thu, Jan. 26 3:25 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Semifinals (Spanish) LIVE 3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Women’s Semifinals LIVE 2 p.m.– 5 p.m. ESPN2 Women’s Semifinals Encore 10:25 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinal: Tsitsipas vs. Khachanov (Spanish) LIVE 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Semifinal: Tsitsipas vs. Khachanov LIVE Fri, Jan. 27 3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinal: Djokovic vs. Paul (Spanish) LIVE 3:30 a.m.– 6 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Semifinal #2 LIVE 2 p.m.– 5 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Semifinals Encore

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ESPN as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

Can you watch 2023 Australian Open Semifinals for free?

You can watch 2023 Australian Open Men’s and Women’s Semifinals with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 Australian Open Men's and Women's Semifinals?

You can watch ESPN on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

When are the Australian Open women’s semifinals?

No. 22 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 24 Victoria Azarenka: Thursday, Jan. 26 at 3:30 a.m ET

No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Magda Linette: Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:45 a.m. ET

When are the Australian Open men’s semifinals?

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 18 Karen Khachanov: Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Tommy Paul: Friday, Jan. 27 at 3:30 a.m. ET

ESPN has announced the Australian Open 2023 commentators for the women’s semifinal matches. Chris Fowler will call the first match while Mary Joe Fernandez will provide color commentary. Rennae Stubbs will be reporting courtside.

The second semifinal will have Jason Goodall on play-by-play and Fernandez again on color. Darren Cahill will be reporting courtside. Chris McKendry will host the telecast in the studio with Brad Gilbert.

The worldwide leader in sports has not yet confirmed the broadcasting teams for the men’s semis, but Fowler will likely be on the call for both matches.

