How to Watch 2023 Big 12 Softball Tournament Live Without Cable

Batter up! The Big 12 is bringing its softball season to a close starting Thursday, May 11 at 1 p.m. ET, when the annual Big 12 Softball tournament begins. All seven Big 12 softball squads will be in action at OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City, slugging it out to determine who will walk away as tournament champion. You can watch each game of the 2023 Big 12 Softball tournament with a subscription to ESPN+, and a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Big 12 Softball Tournament

About 2023 Big 12 Softball Tournament

The Big 12 Softball tournament returns to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City, the home of the Women’s College World Series, from May 11-13. This year marks the second consecutive season of the single-elimination format, featuring all seven Big 12 softball teams. The first round begins Thursday, May 11 followed by the semifinals Friday, May 12 and concluding with the Championship game Saturday, May 13. The top seed will get a first-round bye and begin play in the semifinals.

The Big 12 placed 43% of its teams into the Women’s College World Series in 2022 and has the top two-ranked teams in the country this year with No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 Oklahoma State. Texas comes in at No. 10 while Baylor is No. 20. The 43% of the league ranked in the top 10 is the highest percentage of any conference.

There are four ESPN+ exclusive games in the 2023 Big 12 Softball Tournament, so if you want to watch every game of the competition, you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+.

Check here for a full schedule of the 2023 Big 12 Softball Tournament

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Thusday, May 11 1 p.m. Game 1: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Game 2: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Texas Tech ESPN+ 7 p.m. Game 3: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Kansas ESPN+ Friday, May 12 2 p.m. Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Game 1 winner ESPNU 5 p.m. Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner ESPN+ Saturday, May 13 3 p.m. Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner ESPN2

How to Stream 2023 Big 12 Softball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Big 12 Softball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

