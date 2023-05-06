 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

Spring has sprung, and that means the 2023 Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse championships are being played across the NCAA. This weekend, the Big Ten will play its men’s and women’s championship games on Saturday, May 6 on Big Ten Network. One school will have representation in both championship matches, but will it be able to walk away with both titles? Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) to find out!

How to Watch 2023 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships

About 2023 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships

Both the men’s and women’s Big Ten Lacrosse championship games will feature the Maryland Terrapins. On the men’s side, the Terps will take on the Michigan Wolverines. The last time the two teams met for their April 1 regular season contest, it was Michigan who walked away victorious. But Maryland is peaking at the right time, and the game is sure to be evenly matched.

In the women’s championship game, Maryland will take on Northwestern for the title. Their last regular season matchup was on April 22, when Northwestern took home the victory by a score of 13-6. Northwestern entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed, and Maryland the No. 2, so this will be another contest between two highly skilled teams.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform
Saturday, May 6 5:30 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Lacrosse Championship- Maryland vs. Michigan Big Ten Network
8 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Lacrosse Championship- Maryland vs. Northwestern Big Ten Network

How to Stream 2023 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Watch Highlights of Northwestern vs. Maryland Women's Lacrosse Regular Season Game

