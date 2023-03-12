How to Watch 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship Game Live For Free Without Cable

The final Big Ten basketball game is here for the 2022-2023 year. The championship game will pit No. 1 Purdue against No. 10 Penn State on Sunday, March 12 on CBS and Paramount+. You can watch the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball championship game with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV. After which, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show is set for Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS as well.

How to Watch 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship Game

You can also watch the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball championship game with a subscription to Paramount+ Premium.

About 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship Game

Penn State advances to its second Big Ten Tournament Championship game in program history after the Nittany Lions took down third-seeded Indiana 77-73 in the semifinals at the United Center in Chicago yesterday. This will be the third time Penn State has faced Purdue this year – the last two times losing by 13 points or more.

Penn State, which has won eight of its last nine games, has a lineup built for comebacks. Losing to Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Maryland in a row last month made many wonder if the Lions would have a chance. But, with defensive stops, 3-pointers, and point guard Jalen Pickett operating the offense so well lately, it appears they have found their stride.

Purdue, on the other hand, has the most Big Ten regular season titles at 25 total. If they pull off a win against Penn State (which is likely), then it will solidify them as the Number 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The team’s star, of course, is center Zach Edey, who took home the Big Ten Player of the Year honors and is the frontrunner to win the Naismith Award. Balanced on both sides of the floor, the Boilermakers have the nation’s best at mitigating other teams’ free-throw opportunities (with just a 19% free-throw rate).

How to Stream 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Championship Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

