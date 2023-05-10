 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament Live Without Cable

David Satin

The women of Big Ten softball will convene at Eichelberger Field in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois starting Wednesday, May 10 for the annual Big Ten Softball Tournament. The competition will feature twelve teams playing their hardest to be named tournament champion, with a trip to this year’s NCAA softball tournament on the line. You can watch the 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament

About 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament

Northwestern (35-11, 20-3 Big Ten) is the No. 1 seed for this year’s tournament after earning its ninth Big Ten Championship and second in a row. The Wildcats have won two Big Ten Tournament titles (1982, 2008) and will open this year’s tournament on Thursday with a quarterfinal contest at 5:30 p.m. ET live on the Big Ten Network against the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 8 seed Maryland and No. 9 seed Iowa.

Indiana (40-15, 18-5) is the No. 2 seed for this year’s Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers’ highest-ever seed for the tournament. It follows Indiana’s best conference finish since 2011, when it also finished second in the Big Ten standings, although there was no conference tournament held that year (nor in 1983, 1986, and 1994 when the Hoosiers won their three Big Ten titles). Indiana is seeking its first Big Ten Tournament championship and will begin its postseason schedule at 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday with a tournament quarterfinal game live on the Big Ten Network against the winner of Wednesday’s first-round matchup between No. 7 seed Penn State and 10th-seeded Michigan.

Check out a full schedule of the Big Ten Softball Tournament here!

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Wednesday, May 10 12 noon Game 1: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Rutgers Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. Game 2: No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 10 Michigan Big Ten Network
5:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Iowa Big Ten Network
8 p.m. Game 4: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Illinois Big Ten Network
Thursday, May 11 12 noon Game 5: No. 3 Minnesota vs. Game 1 Winner Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. Game 6: No. 2 Indiana vs. Game 2 Winner Big Ten Network
5:30 p.m. Game 7: No. 1 Northwestern vs. Game 3 Winner Big Ten Network
8 p.m. Game 8: No. 4 Nebraska vs. Game 4 Winner Big Ten Network
Friday, May 12 6 p.m. Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner Big Ten Network
8:30 p.m. Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner Big Ten Network
4 p.m. Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner Big Ten Network

How to Stream 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Big Ten Network≥ $99.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Big Ten Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Northwestern Win 2023 Big Ten Softball Title

