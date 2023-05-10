How to Watch 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament Live Without Cable

The women of Big Ten softball will convene at Eichelberger Field in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois starting Wednesday, May 10 for the annual Big Ten Softball Tournament. The competition will feature twelve teams playing their hardest to be named tournament champion, with a trip to this year’s NCAA softball tournament on the line. You can watch the 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament

When: Starts Wednesday, May 10 at 12 noon ET

Starts Wednesday, May 10 at 12 noon ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

About 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament

Northwestern (35-11, 20-3 Big Ten) is the No. 1 seed for this year’s tournament after earning its ninth Big Ten Championship and second in a row. The Wildcats have won two Big Ten Tournament titles (1982, 2008) and will open this year’s tournament on Thursday with a quarterfinal contest at 5:30 p.m. ET live on the Big Ten Network against the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 8 seed Maryland and No. 9 seed Iowa.

Indiana (40-15, 18-5) is the No. 2 seed for this year’s Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers’ highest-ever seed for the tournament. It follows Indiana’s best conference finish since 2011, when it also finished second in the Big Ten standings, although there was no conference tournament held that year (nor in 1983, 1986, and 1994 when the Hoosiers won their three Big Ten titles). Indiana is seeking its first Big Ten Tournament championship and will begin its postseason schedule at 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday with a tournament quarterfinal game live on the Big Ten Network against the winner of Wednesday’s first-round matchup between No. 7 seed Penn State and 10th-seeded Michigan.

How to Stream 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

